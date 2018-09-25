Man who tried to bomb fish and chip shop awarded $320k

Joseph Palermo pictured while he was operating Menniti Seafoods in Tweed Heads.

A MAN convicted of twice trying to blow up his fish and chip shop has won a $320,000 court case against his former landlord - but he still isn't happy.

Joseph Palermo says he will continue to try to clear his name while out on bail, appealing his conviction of attempting to bomb Menniti Seafood at Tweed Heads in 2014.

The Supreme Court has ruled he and his father Frank were unlawfully locked out of their restaurant of nine years by the landlord and were owed $320,000 for the equipment that was left in the River Tce eatery.

Last Tuesday three Supreme Court judges dismissed their appeal that the payout for the equipment should be closer to $6 million.

"I'm pretty disappointed (about) the amount we were awarded," Joe said.

"And the time it has taken to get there and the end result is disappointing.

"We claimed quite a lot more for damages, loss of profits, pain and suffering."

Supreme Court Judge John Basten wrote in his decision that the $250,000 was for equipment and stock left in the restaurant when they were wrongfully locked out in 2013, plus $70,000 interest.

The appeal was the last avenue for the Palermos to get their money back.

In May 2013, Mr Menniti locked them out of Palermos Seafood. The Supreme Court in December 2014 ruled that was unlawful.

The lockout resulted in a lengthy and ugly feud as Joe Palermo was convicted of trying to blow up the restaurant, twice.

Facebook pic of Joseph Palermo who is appealing his conviction of attempting to intentionally damage property by fire or explosive.

On May 4 this year he was sentenced to two years and one month in jail.

He was found guilty in the Tweed Heads Local Court of two counts of attempting to intentionally damage property by fire or explosive.

Mr Palermo was convicted of first leaving a sparkler bomb and lighter with opened, overturned gas bottles outside the fish and chip shop early on January 7, 2014, and by ramming a car containing a napalm-like substance through the shop's glass windows four days later.

He was taken to Grafton Correctional Centre on May 4.

Mr Palermo lodged an appeal and was released on bail on June 29.

"Absolutely I vehemently deny attempting to bomb the fish and chip shop," he said.

"The appeal is going to be upheld and I will remain released.

"I shouldn't have been put in custody period, I didn't do what they said I did."

He said since his family were unlawfully locked out of their restaurant it had been a nightmare.

"What I have seen my parents go through and fight the system is disgraceful and I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said.

The father and son ran Menniti's restaurant at Tweed Heads for nine years until landlord Luciano Menniti locked them out.

Yesterday, the restaurant with new owners was busy under the name Get Hooked.

Mr Menniti did not return the Bulletin's calls.