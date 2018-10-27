Jordanian princess visits USQ to open centre

ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre.

ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre. USQ Photography

PRINCESS Dina Mired of Jordan was at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus, near Ipswich, this week to open USQ's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research.

The Princess has dedicated her life to the global fight against cancer.

"I applaud USQ in addressing the challenges of cancer and finding practical solutions that target disparities and work to improve cancer care and control for all citizens in Australia," Princess Dina said.

"The research that this centre will conduct around the health disparities in regional areas of Queensland is extremely important and an example of how dedicated research can help to bridge the gap for cancer survivorship in regional Australia."