JoJo Siwa announces Australian tour

JoJo Siwa performs at the Nickelodeon SlimeFest in Chicago. Picture: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

JoJo Siwa performs at the Nickelodeon SlimeFest in Chicago. Picture: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Multi-millionaire teen star JoJo Siwa is headed Down Under.

The 16-year-old YouTube sensation, who stars in Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties, which streams on Foxtel, has announced on her Instagram page she will embark on her first Australian concert tour, playing shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Kicking off in January 2020, JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. tour goes on pre-sale on Friday September 13 at 11am AEST. Tickets can be purchased here.

General sale tickets will be available via ticketek.com.au from Friday September 20 at 12pm AEST.

JoJo's first ever international tour is currently underway in the US, where the Boomerang singer is playing at more than 50 cities. Tickets are going for as high as $US 250.

JoJo Siwa performs during her concert tour in Anaheim, California. Picture: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Bingeing just got easier with the New Foxtel Experience. Foxtel and Netflix now all in one place. Get Foxtel

She built her colourful empire after first appearing on two seasons of Dance Moms in 2015 and 2016, before finding popularity with her own YouTube channel, which has more than 10 million subscribers.

She also scored a deal with kids network Nickelodeon, which has seen her become America's most popular children's entertainer, making TIME's 2019 list of most influential people on the internet.

But it's her merchandising power that's making the young star serious money.

JoJo has a clothing line, home decor range, shoe line and her own dolls and toys.

Her signature bow is the most popular. In 2018, she sold a whopping 40 million bows at $US 9.99 each.

JoJo first came to Australia last year, with tens of thousands of fans flocking to her appearances on the east coast.

D.R.E.A.M. TOUR AUSTRALIA DATES

Brisbane: Saturday 11 January, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, ticketek.com.au

Sydney: Monday January 13, International Conference Centre Sydney (ICC) First State Super Theatre, ticketek.com.au

Melbourne: Thursday January 16, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) The Plenary, ticketmaster.com.au