Joint decision to rise above bullying

STOP THE ROT: The Coffs Coast Jump Club announced a club-wide pledge against bullying and harassment in equestrian sports. Contributed

The Coffs Coast Jump Club (CCJC) made the announcement at their annual general meeting after stories of bullying were revealed in conversations with members and the board.

"Our club decided to not only support Stop Bullying in Equestrian Sports, but also make a pledge to our own members, based on the conversations we had with members and the board itself,” CCJC board member Sally Hutchison said.

"Many of us retold stories of being bullied and torn down when we were successful which have stuck with us from our own peers in what should be an inclusive and supportive environment.

"We wanted to take a stand and stop this. We can no longer walk past this kind of behaviour.

The survey conducted by anti-bullying support group, Stop Bullying in Equestrian Sports (SBIES) revealed 85% of respondents had either been bullied or witnessed bullying as a member of a horse riding club or at an equestrian event.

Hanna Brooks, founder of SBIES said, "we applaud the Coffs Coast Jump Club board in demonstrating some real leadership on this important issue.”

"In taking out a club-wide SBIES pledge the CCJC is making every single member of the club accountable for providing a safe and bully-free environment.

"The SBIES pledge is a highly effective way of setting the standards of behaviour at the club level.

We want to encourage other clubs to follow the lead of the CCJC and tackle the issue of bullying head-on."