Joint council body up and running by July

APPROVAL GRANTED: Deputy Premier John Barilaro has signed off on 11 new joint council organisations in regional NSW. Trevor Veale

SEED capital of $300,000 will be credited to the joint bank balance of three councils forming the first Mid North Coast joint organisation.

Bellingen, Kempsey and Port Macquarie-Hastings Councils are one of 11 new joint organisations announced by Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro.

"The formal announcement is a landmark day for regional NSW," he said.

"It will change the way local councils and the state government work together to deliver important projects."

Forming the joint organisations was a recommendation of a 2012 local government review and Bellingen Shire Council was among the first to show interest in the proposal.

Each body will comprise member councils, a representative of state government agencies and other key stakeholders as determined by each joint organisation board.

Joint organisations will undertake a number of tasks to be operational by July 1 this year including electing a chairperson, employing an executive officer, adopting a code of conduct and developing a charter.

Deputy Premier Barilaro said those regional councils not yet a member of a joint organisation are encouraged to consider joining.

"It is not too late to become a full voting member of a joint organisation before they become operational," he added.