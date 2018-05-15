Menu
APPROVAL GRANTED: Deputy Premier John Barilaro has signed off on 11 new joint council organisations in regional NSW.
Council News

Joint council body up and running by July

Greg White
by
15th May 2018 4:00 PM
SEED capital of $300,000 will be credited to the joint bank balance of three councils forming the first Mid North Coast joint organisation.

Bellingen, Kempsey and Port Macquarie-Hastings Councils are one of 11 new joint organisations announced by Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro.

"The formal announcement is a landmark day for regional NSW," he said.

"It will change the way local councils and the state government work together to deliver important projects."

Forming the joint organisations was a recommendation of a 2012 local government review and Bellingen Shire Council was among the first to show interest in the proposal.

Each body will comprise member councils, a representative of state government agencies and other key stakeholders as determined by each joint organisation board.

Joint organisations will undertake a number of tasks to be operational by July 1 this year including electing a chairperson, employing an executive officer, adopting a code of conduct and developing a charter.

Deputy Premier Barilaro said those regional councils not yet a member of a joint organisation are encouraged to consider joining.

"It is not too late to become a full voting member of a joint organisation before they become operational," he added.

Coffs Coast Advocate

