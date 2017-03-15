25°
Joining in, serving the community and safer roads

Rachel Vercoe
| 15th Mar 2017 7:30 AM
John Mitchell and Karina Bettison.
John Mitchell and Karina Bettison.

WOOLGOOLGA Rotary inducted two new members, John Mitchell and Karina Bettinson, earlier this week.

The former teachers have retired in Woolgoolga and are keen to assist the club in serving the local community.

Involving a range of projects for the community, Woolgoolga Rotary recently organised a Rotary Youth Driver Awareness day in co-operation with Woolgoolga High School.

A record number of 128 local Year 11 students attended the course where they learnt how to be better drivers and passengers and how to manage risks on the road.

"The program has been credited with saving lives and making our roads safer for all,” club president Norm Michener said.

