Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meet your local team on the ground on the Coffs Coast.
Meet your local team on the ground on the Coffs Coast.
News

Join your Coffs Coast team for morning tea

Janine Watson
by
22nd Jul 2020 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Coffs Coast Advocate for the first time, we're keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.

For newspaper readers, we know coming across to a new digital environment is not easy and you will have some questions.

We're here to help.

And on Wednesday, July 29 from 10am, we're inviting you to join us for morning tea, to meet your local editor and the team of journalists from the Coffs Coast Advocate.

We'll help guide you through the new online format and show you to how make the most of your subscription.

We're keen to show you how to find all your local news, as well as navigate different sections of our website.

We will answer questions about logging in, what happens if you've forgotten your password (you can reset it here), how to sign up to  newsletters and news alerts, and where to find the puzzles, stars and other features.

Community Newsletter SignUp


We also want to make sure you've accessed all the benefits of your subscription, including full access to the Daily Telegraph and other News sites including The Courier-Mail, Herald-Sun and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin.

WIN ONE OF THREE TABLETS

Spots are limited at the Coffs Coast Advocate morning tea and bookings are essential.

Those attending will also go into the draw to win a tablet on the day. There are three to give away. Terms and conditions apply.

Register now at coffscoastadvocate.com.au/discover.

digital digital subscription editor's desk newspapers northern star
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        premium_icon She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        Crime They were convicted of crimes so heinous they are seared into our memories. There are less than 1000 women among NSW’s 13,400 prison population, some of whom killed...

        ‘Cult’ influence sees mum lose custody of daughter

        premium_icon ‘Cult’ influence sees mum lose custody of daughter

        Health Court heard the girl, 9, had been “profoundly influenced”

        Junior sporting clubs may collapse in six months

        premium_icon Junior sporting clubs may collapse in six months

        News Junior sporting clubs pleading for financial and sponsorship help

        'GAME OVER': How NSW cases could easily explode

        'GAME OVER': How NSW cases could easily explode

        Health Experts in NSW are anxiously watching new case numbers