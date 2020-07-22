Join your Coffs Coast team for morning tea

WITH plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Coffs Coast Advocate for the first time, we're keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.



For newspaper readers, we know coming across to a new digital environment is not easy and you will have some questions.



We're here to help.



And on Wednesday, July 29 from 10am, we're inviting you to join us for morning tea, to meet your local editor and the team of journalists from the Coffs Coast Advocate.



We'll help guide you through the new online format and show you to how make the most of your subscription.



We're keen to show you how to find all your local news, as well as navigate different sections of our website.



We will answer questions about logging in, what happens if you've forgotten your password (you can reset it here), how to sign up to newsletters and news alerts, and where to find the puzzles, stars and other features.



We also want to make sure you've accessed all the benefits of your subscription, including full access to the Daily Telegraph and other News sites including The Courier-Mail, Herald-Sun and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin.

WIN ONE OF THREE TABLETS



Spots are limited at the Coffs Coast Advocate morning tea and bookings are essential.



Those attending will also go into the draw to win a tablet on the day. There are three to give away. Terms and conditions apply.



Register now at coffscoastadvocate.com.au/discover.