LIVE BLOG: Coffs Harbour Meet the Candidates Forum

12th Mar 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
State Election candidates contesting the seat of Coffs Harbour. Gurmesh Singh, Nationals, Sally Townley, Independent, Tony Judge, Country Labor, Jonathan Cassell, The Greens, Stuart Davidson, Shooters Fishers Farmers, Robyn Marchant, Animal Justice Party, Ann Leonard, Independent, Greg Renet, Liberal Democrats.
CANDIDATES in the upcoming State Election are this morning being quizzed on their campaigns and their suitability to represent the Coffs Harbour electorate in State Parliament. 

The Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce meet the candidates forum starts at 7am.

The Coffs Coast Advocate is here to bring you live updates on the discussion.

Candidates will face a number of pre-selected questions from the chamber and this will be followed by a question and answer session.

Follow our live blog here. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

