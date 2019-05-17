Join the 'Tent City' to help find a cure with charity relay

READY TO RELAY: Brittany Raven, Linda Brookes, Trudy Jeffery and Tim Richmond are just some of the busy members of this year's Relay for Life committee.

HUNDREDS of happy campers are set to experience this year's Coffs Coast Relay for Life event at the Coffs Harbour Go Kart Track.

This annual gathering is aimed at supporting people living with cancer and raises funds for more research to see the end of cancer.

The Relay's opening ceremony at 10am will feature a first lap led by cancer survivors wearing purple sashes and carers wearing white -

so others can honour their fight.

Relay is a festival of fun for the whole family with activities and entertainment to keep walkers awake and amused and plenty of good food, live music and a midnight talent show.

Youngsters are well catered for with a jumping castle, face painting and lawn games. Fancy dress races and a cart race with teams dressing up for a best dressed cart prize, will be a highlight of the event.

As the sun sets, the heart and soul of the event, the moving candlelight ceremony of hope, will honour all those who have been lost to cancer and those who cared for them.

"There are so many ways to be involved with this great community event - create, join or support a team, register as a survivor or carer and participate in the opening lap and enjoy a beautiful morning tea, come and show your support on the day,” said Brittany Raven, Cancer Council's Community Relations Coordinator

"Even if you can't spare the time to take part, visitors are welcome to drop in and share in this amazing and inspirational event while getting into the Relay for Life spirit.

Relay for Life: Coffs Harbour Go Kart Track, 10am May 25 to 10am May 26.

More info/or register here or 6659 8416 or brittany. raven@ccnsw.org.au.