Join Olympian for Ocean Swims

CLASS ACT: Olympian Brooke Hanson is returning to Coffs Harbour to once again be an ambassador for the Coffs Ocean Swims.

SWIMMING in the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims next Sunday could be your opportunity to swim alongside an Olympian.

Brooke Hanson, OAM, Olympic gold and silver medallist and one of Australia's most recognised swimmers, is returning to Coffs next weekend as the event ambassador for the third year running and will also swim in the iconic event.

Brooke said she can't wait to return to Coffs to be part of the annual Coffs Ocean Swims.

"Coffs Harbour is my second home and I'm really looking forward to the April 2 event and to joining in the 20th anniversary celebrations," she said.

Coffs holds a special place in Brooke's heart with fond childhood memories of time spent at local beaches with her grandparents who live at Park Beach and are still very involved in the local community.

Brooke will be taking part in the 600m event while her husband and three children cheer her on from the beach.

She warns other competitors that she is not in the form she was in when she was competing in the Olympic Games.

With three small children and work commitments to juggle she said she doesn't get to the pool nearly as often as she would like to and it's more about participation and fitness than a place on the podium.

Brooke will be starting the kids' races at the Ocean Swims, cheering finishers over the line as well as handing out prizes, and is happy to offer tips, sign autographs or just have a chat to competitors on race day.

Event founder Mick Maley is delighted to have someone of Brooke's calibre associated with the Coffs Ocean Swims.

"Being the 20th anniversary of the iconic event, it is very special to have an Australian icon involved," Maley said.

Hanson is very committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all Australians.

"I was always taught that learning to swim is an asset for life and I've continued to be passionate about swimming and love seeing other people enjoying the sport," she said.

The Coffs Ocean Swims cater for all abilities with the Beachside Radiology 2000m swim, the 600m Jetty swim and the Coffs Harbour Olympic Pool 150m and 300m Junior swims.

All events will be held at the protected Coffs Jetty Beach on Sunday 2 April.

For more information and to enter go to www.villagesports.com.au.