Join cast of Seussical the musical

ON STAGE: Hannah McKeon will appear with her mum, Lisa, in the CHMCC production of Seussical.

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company's production of the magical musical Seussical, based on the much-loved Dr Seuss books, is well into rehearsals for its May show dates.

The production will be directed by 26-year-old Ainsley Corbett, who is one of the youngest people to take the helm for CHMCC, and by his side will be Maureen Burgess, taking on the role of assistant director.

The show may be in rehearsal but there are still a couple of roles to be cast in this magical adventure.

As the show is mostly sung, it should appeal to singers, so any interested young adults with strong singing voices are invited to phone Ainsley on 0431 370 420 or Maureen 0405 703 837 for an audition.

The show weaves together some of the most beloved of Seuss' famous tales and characters, following the adventures of Horton the Elephant who one day hears voices coming from a speck of dust and discovers the tiniest planet in the universe.

On this planet lives a race of even tinier creatures known as Whos. Although ridiculed by the other animals for believing in something he cannot see, Horton sticks to what he believes in, travelling everywhere from fierce jungles to McEligott's Pool in a series of amazing adventures.

Even the beloved Cat in the Hat makes an appearance.

Not only is it a family show for all ages, but it has already attracted a strong family theme to its cast.

The production has mother-daughter, father-daughter and brother-sister combinations, and also several husband and wife teams joining the cast.

Seussical will be performed at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from May 4-27. For tickets and more information, visit the Jetty Theatre website.