Johnson shares his story

IF you're part of The Advocate's Harbour Club, you're in for a treat at our upcoming event with guest speaker Samuel Johnson taking to the stage.

Samuel Johnson is best known for his work on cult hit The Secret Life of Us and cop drama Rush and now spends all of his time in the Love Your Sister Village to help kick cancer once and for all.

Most importantly, Samuel Johnson is Connie Johnson's little brother.

After his big sister Connie was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer Samuel made Connie the promise of a lifetime - to ride his unicycle around the entire country for her in an effort to remind every young mum in the land to be breast aware.

Samuel quit acting and rode a unicycle around Australia to raise money for cancer research in communities across Australia, and together with Connie has helped Love Your Sister to one of the nation's most recognised charities.

Samuel kept his promise, even after the passing of his beloved sister.

"I've realised it's not about $10 million, it's about solving this problem we call cancer,” Samuel said.

"I've realised this isn't the end. I've realised this is just the beginning, mate. She was training her little brother up to do the work since she was gone."

He spent a whole year atop a unicycle vowing to do whatever it takes to remind young mums to check their boobs.

Someone who rides all the way around the country on one wheel has to have at least one screw loose and most people who know Samuel would concede this. Samuel has vowed to keep screaming from the rafters until our mum's stop dying.

He is an accomplished public speaker and was awarded the Centenary Medal in the Queen's Honours List in 2000 for Services to the Arts and the Community.

He's also been nominated for three Logies and held the title for GQ Magazine's Social Force of the Year.

This year, he was named 2018 Victorian Australian of the Year.