John's juggling act in face of Buskers challenges

IT'S a wrap. The popular Buskers Festival has been and gone for another year and organiser John Logan, of JLE entertainment, can finally breathe out.

Months of planning, cancelled acts and last minute changes meant the event organiser was juggling quite a few balls in the air.

"As usual the festival was faced with several challenges including one act who failed to fill in his immigration forms in time,” John Logan said.

"He was the headlining attraction but had to be cut when the deadline passed. Another act broke his leg three weeks out and had to be replaced.

"This meant two acts had to be replaced at very short notice, a major challenge.”

A veteran of the entertainment industry, this was not John Logan's first rodeo and he quickly responded to the challenges.

"We copped a bit of criticism for including local acts but we think putting them alongside acts like Beat the Streets encourages and inspires them.

"We would never have discovered Andispins Fire if we didn't include local acts. Part of our philosophy is that we want to showcase local talent and put them in front of audiences.”

At this time of year the weather can be unpredictable and cause headaches for organisers of outdoor events.

"We were really lucky with the weather this year. There was only one time, the Sunday Harbourside Markets where we had rain. But the show must go on and the sky did clear long enough for us to get four performances in that day.”

As usual the Kid's Day, Botanic Garden family day, Moonee Tavern gigs and Pier Hotel Adults Only Comedy Nights proved winners.

"It's hard to pick a favourite as we had some great acts. This year Beat The Streets, Dan the Hat & Led Bouy and local act Andispins Fire were all well received.

"Overall we're happy, there were a lot of challenges and we met them. We're already planning next year's event which will probably be shorter and will have changes in format.

"We're hoping to kick the festival off with kid's day and maybe finish with a food and wine.

"You always have to try new things, learn and experiment a little if you want to build your event.”