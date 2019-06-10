FIRST PICTURES: Inside the Darwin shooting crime scene

Supplied CCTV grab allegedly shows Hoffmann moments after the attack on Rob Courtney covered in blood and holding a shotgun and knife

THE man who saw his mate shot dead in Woolner last Tuesday says victim Robert "Kiwi Bob" Courtney is looking over him.

Speaking at the house he shared with Mr Courtney in the recycling yard Ben Hoffmann allegedly stormed through on Tuesday, Johnny Reid said he could feel Mr Courtney's presence.

"Last night I slept in there and the thing is it's like his spirit was here," Mr Reid said.

Johnny Reid watched his mate get killed on Jolly St, Woolner

"I slept like an angel. Everywhere else I slept after this happened I couldn't sleep, but last night I was calm.

"I don't know whether it was him keeping guard over me or what."

Robert Courtney was one of four people shot dead in Darwin on Tuesday June 4 2019. PICTURE: GOFUNDME

CCTV shows victim Rob Courtney before the attack at the Woolner site. SUPPLIED IMAGE

The house - which crime scene investigators finished processing on Saturday afternoon - now has pellet holes in the walls from Hoffmann's alleged killing spree. "It's just a little bit upsetting … at the moment I'm fine," Mr Reid said.

A lone bunch of flowers mark the spot where Mr Courtney died under a tree, and Mr Reid said some mates were due to come over on Sunday to perform a traditional smoking ceremony.

The pellet holes at the crime scene at Jolly St

"If only that tree could talk," he said.

Mr Reid said he would be staying put until at least after his Mr Courtney's family had a chance to clear out his belongings and arrange for his body to be flown home to New Zealand.

Scuff marks and blood stains at the Jolly St crime scene

The crime scene at Jolly St on Sunday where Mindil Beach Casino resort security guard Robert Courtney died



Police on Sunday had finished processing all four crime scenes; Woolner, the Buff Club, Gardens Hill Cres and the Palms Motel.

Supplied CCTV of alleged gunman Ben Hoffmann before the attack on Rob Courtney holding a shotgun