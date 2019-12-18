Menu
62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.
John Edwards sentenced for murder of wife

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Dec 2019 10:45 AM

JOHN Edwards, the man found guilty of killing his estranged wife has been sentenced to 24 years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 years.


"Mr Edwards, for the murder of Sharon Margaret Edwards, you are convicted," judge Justice Robert Allan Hulme said
"You are sentenced to imprisonment comprising of a non-parole period of 18 years with a balance of term of the sentence off six years. That is a total sentence of 24 years and will date from the 20th of June, 2017."


Mr Edwards will become eligible for parole when the non-parole period expires on the 19th of June 2035.


"It is also mandatory that a direction be made that the offence for which the offender is being sentenced is being recorded on the offender's criminal history as a quote 'domestic violence offence'," Mr Hulme said

