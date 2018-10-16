Menu
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
Crime

John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

Jarrard Potter
by
16th Oct 2018 9:21 AM

JOHN Edwards, the man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards, is set to appear in Grafton Local Court again today, with some witnesses set to be cross-examined and heard orally on some parts of their evidence.

Edwards last appeared in Grafton Local Court in May  during a hearing to discuss the evidence to be used at a committal hearing. 

Edwards' defence has called into question some of the evidence in the case and submitted an appeal to have witnesses give some of their evidence orally and submit to cross examination at the hearing.

Mrs Edwards' husband, John Wallace Edwards, 61, has been accused of his estranged wife's murder after she disappeared after a night out in South Grafton on March 15, 2015.

