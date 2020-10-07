Menu
Two of the best-known John Deere agricultural equipment dealerships in Australia have joined forces. Here’s how it will impact customers and employees.
Business

John Deere dealership buyout

by Judith Kerr
7th Oct 2020 1:20 PM
Two of the best-known John Deere agricultural equipment dealerships in Australia have joined forces after Vanderfield's parent company RDO Australia Group bought Chesterfield Australia.

The deal brings together 11 Chesterfield branches under the Vanderfield banner, including the dealership at Loganholme.

RDO Australia chief executive Julie Whitcombe said the company expected a smooth transition that would not affect customers.

RDO Australia Group’s Julie Whitcombe with Damien Effeney of Chesterfield Australia.
It was still not known if any staff would lose jobs but Ms Whitcombe assured clients from both distributers that local salespeople, service technicians and parts staff would continue in their roles.

She said the purchase meant branches established by Chesterfield across New South Wales and Queensland could continue locally.

"The opportunity to build in these areas from an established John Deere dealership that shared similar values to our own made perfect sense for us," she said.

"We are confident in the future of Australian agriculture and we're pleased to have this opportunity to work with the Chesterfield teams."

Chesterfield Australia chief executive Damien Effeney said outgoing owners, the Pennefather family, endorsed the sale saying it would establish the business as the leading agricultural machinery dealership in Australia.

"I know our customers and the team can look forward to an excellent experience with Vanderfield and RDO Australia Group and I am delighted by this opportunity for these excellent dealerships to secure a positive future."

Both companies are the two oldest machinery suppliers in the country.

The early days of Chesterfield.
The RDO Australia Group is already part of one of the world's most trusted John Deere and Vermeer equipment dealers and encompasses Vermeer Australia, Vanderfield and RDO Equipment.

The Vanderfield Machinery plant early days.
Once the purchase is finalised, the group will employ more than 700 staff across 29 branches.

In June, the US farm and heavy equipment giant Deere & Company, launched a round of buyouts for salaried employees.

In July, it told staff it was laying off 117 workers at two plants in Iowa.

 

