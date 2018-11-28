John Butler Trio and Missy Higgins live

YOU'RE going to want to mark this event down in your diary if you're ready for a good time.

SummerSalt is bringing some of Australia's biggest music names to the Coffs Coast on Sunday, February 17, 2019 and you're invited.

Missy Higgins and the John Butler Trio will be headlining the family-friendly event at Park Beach Reserve, supported by a line-up of established and emerging Aussie and international talent including crowd favourites Tesky Brothers and Stella Donnelly.

"SummerSalt concerts are all about celebrating summer and the great Australian beach lifestyle and I'm really excited that they're coming to Coffs Harbour next year," Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

Don't miss the John Butler Trio as they perform at Summer Salt. Marc Stapelberg

"With all our outstanding beach locations I don't know what took them so long.

The emphasis of SummerSalt concerts is to combine music with a beach setting and a laid back vibe, making it a great event for families and friends.

They run through the afternoon until 9.30pm so everyone can make the most of the sun and the salt air.

On top of showcasing the best of home-grown and international bands, SummerSalt will also feature cultural attractions and promote sustainability through green initiatives that help conserve the Australian landscape.

The event will include a megastage, dedicated SummerSalt Lounge area, market stalls and food trucks.

Visit summersaltmusic.com.au