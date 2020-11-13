Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
News

Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

by Danielle O’Neal
13th Nov 2020 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is investigating after a joey was reportedly shoved into an Australia Post post box this morning on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Pimpama crew were called to a Gold Coast post box about 6.40am after a baby roo was reportedly put inside.

An RSPCA spokesman said they have lodged a cruelty complaint and will be looking into the matter.

It is unknown who put the kangaroo in the post box.

A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service
A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service

"A quick response from our crew and Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote online.

The joey is safe and has been taken to wildlife carers.

Originally published as Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

animal cruelty wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Travel A massive sale on flights and increasingly open borders is making domestic travel easier than ever as Aussies gear up for their first interstate holidays in months.

        ‘TRAUMATIC’: Police give update on van collision

        Premium Content ‘TRAUMATIC’: Police give update on van collision

        News Teenager flown to Newcastle amid warning to ‘have a plan B in place’

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly

        City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

        Premium Content City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

        Council News With decades of experience in urban planning under his belt, Coffs man David...