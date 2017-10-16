Joe's new runners Takeover the famous silks

THE famous jockey silks carried by former champion sprinter Takeover Target were on display at Coffs Harbour on Friday when Polskie Lady ran her rivals ragged.

Those red and black check, white sleeves that were aboard Takeover Target when he won eight Group One races and prizemoney of $6.3 million, were seen on the mare who is part-owned by Joe Janiak, the man who owned and trained the former superstar.

Joe Janiak with the late champion horse Takeover Target.

Janiak these days just owns a couple of horses with Polskie Lady prepared by Jim Jarvis at Coffs Harbour and Polskie Prince trained by Sue Grills at Tamworth.

Polskie Lady and the return of the famous Target Takeover silks. RACING NSW

Polskie Lady's win on Friday was her third from nine appearances while Polskie Prince has been a good money-spinner for Janiak, winning seven races for nearly $110,000 in prizemoney.

