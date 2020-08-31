Jockey involved in horse fall at Grafton races

Toowoomba jockey Brooke Stower was taken away in an ambulance during a meeting at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Toowoomba jockey Brooke Stower was taken away in an ambulance during a meeting at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.

CLARENCE River Jockey Club was forced to push back a number of races on Monday after jockey Brooke Stower was taken to hospital following an incident with a horse.

Race three through to seven were rescheduled up to 25 minutes after their original start times when Stower took a fall on Terry Commerford-trained Ambridge before race 2.

Brooke Stower (left) in action at the Tweed Valley Jockey Club in Murwillumbah in 2018.

Reports claim the three-year-old gelding reared up in the yard and bucked Stower off the back before the Toowoomba jockey was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for observation.

Grafton: rescheduled start times -

R3 2:55pm

R4 3:32pm

R5 4:10pm

R6 4:45pm

R7 5:20pm — Racing NSW Stewards (@RNSWStewards) August 31, 2020

Stower was set to ride in four more races for the day, but Racing NSW Stewards announced her replacements, including Grafton jockey Ben Looker.

Grafton: B Stower replacements -

R3 N5 Loving Home - S Arnold

R4 N14 Spring Nymph - G Snowden

R6 N8 The Flasher - B Looker

R7 N2 Marokawa - TBA — Racing NSW Stewards (@RNSWStewards) August 31, 2020

Looker claimed the sole lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership when he booted Managua home for Murwillumbah trainer Ed O’Rourke in the $22,000 Handle The Truth Maiden Handicap (1206m).

Ben Looker, pictured on Paul Smith-trained Queen Gina, had a fine day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.

His perfect ride aboard Managua handed the four-year-old gelding son of Pierro his first win at his third start in.

“He’ll come on a lot from that fitness wise,” O’Rourke said.

“He will improve.”

O’Rourke might head him back to Grafton in a few weeks time for a Class 1 1400m race.

He also thanked his good team of workers at home while also thanking top jockey Matt McGuren for his help in educating Managua.

“Matt and his wife did a great job getting him right in the gates,” O’Rourke added.

Looker then had a winning finish to the day when teaming up with John Shelton’s Tobasco to take the Kosciuszko Tickets Closing Soon Benchmark Handicap (1006m).