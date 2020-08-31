Jockey involved in horse fall at Grafton races
CLARENCE River Jockey Club was forced to push back a number of races on Monday after jockey Brooke Stower was taken to hospital following an incident with a horse.
Race three through to seven were rescheduled up to 25 minutes after their original start times when Stower took a fall on Terry Commerford-trained Ambridge before race 2.
Reports claim the three-year-old gelding reared up in the yard and bucked Stower off the back before the Toowoomba jockey was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for observation.
Grafton: rescheduled start times
R3 2:55pm
R4 3:32pm
R5 4:10pm
R6 4:45pm
R7 5:20pm
Stower was set to ride in four more races for the day, but Racing NSW Stewards announced her replacements, including Grafton jockey Ben Looker.
Grafton: B Stower replacements
R3 N5 Loving Home - S Arnold
R4 N14 Spring Nymph - G Snowden
R6 N8 The Flasher - B Looker
R7 N2 Marokawa - TBA
Looker claimed the sole lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership when he booted Managua home for Murwillumbah trainer Ed O’Rourke in the $22,000 Handle The Truth Maiden Handicap (1206m).
His perfect ride aboard Managua handed the four-year-old gelding son of Pierro his first win at his third start in.
“He’ll come on a lot from that fitness wise,” O’Rourke said.
“He will improve.”
O’Rourke might head him back to Grafton in a few weeks time for a Class 1 1400m race.
He also thanked his good team of workers at home while also thanking top jockey Matt McGuren for his help in educating Managua.
“Matt and his wife did a great job getting him right in the gates,” O’Rourke added.
Looker then had a winning finish to the day when teaming up with John Shelton’s Tobasco to take the Kosciuszko Tickets Closing Soon Benchmark Handicap (1006m).