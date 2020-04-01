Jockey injured in race fall at Grafton

Coffs Harbour jockey Jasen Watkins suffered an injury to his thumb when he fell from his mount before Race 2 at Grafton yesterday.

Coffs Harbour jockey Jasen Watkins suffered an injury to his thumb when he fell from his mount before Race 2 at Grafton yesterday.

RACING: A Coffs Harbour jockey is recovering after he sustained a hand injury in a race fall at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Jasen Watkins was dislodged from his mount on three-year-old filly Cotton Caper while on the way to the barriers for Race 2 Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) at Grafton on Tuesday March 31.

Watkins was assessed by NSW Ambulance officers and had no apparent serious injuries but had soreness to his shoulder and thumb, and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further assessment.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said he understood the injury was to Watkins’ left thumb, and he was hopeful there were no breaks.

Peter Ball trained Lost Light beat home Praeferox and Spirit in the Sky at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Beattie said the fall was the only blemish on an otherwise successful race meeting at the club, the first time racing had been held at the Grafton track since recent coronavirus pandemic restrictions had been put into effect.

“Given there were further restrictions put in place by the NSW Government on Monday night, I thought went very smoothly and there was a lot of co-operation by people to follow the restrictions,” he said.

“Our next scheduled meeting is April 20, then we have three Monday race meetings in a row, so hopefully we can get our head around the new protocols and by then they’ll be proven to be working and we can get on with business as the new usual.”

Gladstone trainer Peter Ball eventually took out the Vines at 139 Maiden Plate (1006m) with Deep Field gelding Lost Light enjoying jockey Kyle Wilson-Taylor’s 2kg claim and barrier to lead much of the way.