Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour jockey Jasen Watkins suffered an injury to his thumb when he fell from his mount before Race 2 at Grafton yesterday.
Coffs Harbour jockey Jasen Watkins suffered an injury to his thumb when he fell from his mount before Race 2 at Grafton yesterday.
Horses

Jockey injured in race fall at Grafton

Jarrard Potter
1st Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: A Coffs Harbour jockey is recovering after he sustained a hand injury in a race fall at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Jasen Watkins was dislodged from his mount on three-year-old filly Cotton Caper while on the way to the barriers for Race 2 Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) at Grafton on Tuesday March 31.

Watkins was assessed by NSW Ambulance officers and had no apparent serious injuries but had soreness to his shoulder and thumb, and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further assessment.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said he understood the injury was to Watkins’ left thumb, and he was hopeful there were no breaks.

Peter Ball trained Lost Light beat home Praeferox and Spirit in the Sky at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Peter Ball trained Lost Light beat home Praeferox and Spirit in the Sky at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Beattie said the fall was the only blemish on an otherwise successful race meeting at the club, the first time racing had been held at the Grafton track since recent coronavirus pandemic restrictions had been put into effect.

“Given there were further restrictions put in place by the NSW Government on Monday night, I thought went very smoothly and there was a lot of co-operation by people to follow the restrictions,” he said.

“Our next scheduled meeting is April 20, then we have three Monday race meetings in a row, so hopefully we can get our head around the new protocols and by then they’ll be proven to be working and we can get on with business as the new usual.”

Gladstone trainer Peter Ball eventually took out the Vines at 139 Maiden Plate (1006m) with Deep Field gelding Lost Light enjoying jockey Kyle Wilson-Taylor’s 2kg claim and barrier to lead much of the way.

clarence river jockey club crjc jasen watkins
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

        premium_icon REVEALED: Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

        News The decision is even more complicated now for Mayor Denise Knight.

        • 1st Apr 2020 11:47 AM
        State pulls together to keep our frontline workers safe

        State pulls together to keep our frontline workers safe

        News NSW officials have called on the state to rally behind our frontline health workers...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        premium_icon From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        Information Questions answered on COVID-19 social distancing rules in NSW