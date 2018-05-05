Menu
Jockey Cory Parish falls off Sin to Win at the start of The Living Legend Efficient Handicap at Flemington on Saturday. Picture: George Salpigtidis/AAP
Parish hurt in Flemington fall

by Leo Schlink
5th May 2018 2:31 PM

CAULFIELD Cup-winning rider Cory Parish was taken to hospital after falling at Flemington on Saturday.

Parish tumbled heavily after Sin To Win clipped heels soon after the field left the barrier in the Living Legend Efficient Handicap (2800m).

There were initial fears the field would have to be diverted around witches hats when it returned to the straight for the final stages.

But paramedics were able to move Parish inside the running rail.

Clearly shaken, Parish complained of lower back pain.

The Kiwi, who forged to prominence with a brilliant ride on Boom Time in last spring's Caulfield Cup, was taken to hospital for assessment.

Cory Parish complained of lower back pain after falling off Sin To Win. Picture: AAP
