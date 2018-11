A MAN was caught with marijuana in his bag at the Hervey Bay Courthouse, on the same day he was due to appear on criminal charges.

Zachary Jordan Peters told security he "forgot" the illegal drug was on him, after he was busted with 19g of it divided between two clip seal bags.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing the drug.

The jobseeker was convicted and fined $1000.