Senex Energy Limited chief executive Ian Davies. Photo: James Elsby
Jobs up for grabs at new gas projects

by Stephanie Bennett
30th Oct 2018 5:27 AM
BRISBANE-based company Senex has given the financial go ahead for its next major projects, which are expected to create about 150 jobs.

The company told investors final investment decisions regarding two natural gas projects in the Surat Basin had been made, with capital expenditure forecast to be between $220 million and $250 million.

Construction on Project Atlas and Roma North of a combined 110 wells, two processing plants and pipelines will commence late in the first quarter of next year, with drilling expected to take place over 18 months

Senex managing director Ian Davies said the investment would have a significant impact on the regional communities, and the domestic gas market.

"Our investment decision means that we are a step closer to delivering on our plan to become a material supplier of gas to the east coast," Mr Davies said.

He added the Atlas project was subject to final regulatory approvals expected in mid-2019, but the existing tenure and approvals would allow work to begin.

The state government awarded the company the associated acreage for the projects last year after a tender process.

In June Senex announced it had partnered with energy infrastructure company Jemena, who will build, own and operate the Atlas plant and the associated pipeline to domestic supply hub in Wallumbilla on behalf of Senex.

"The Queensland Government should be commended for doing the heavy lifting for the domestic market by taking an innovative approach that is a first for Australia," Mr Davies said.

"Senex is proud to be supporting this initiative and to have been entrusted to produce natural gas in the region for decades to come."

Senex shares lifted slightly, up 1.29 per cent to 39 cents.

