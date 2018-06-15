Jobs on the Coffs Coast

Chef position going on the Coffs Coast.

Indigenous school based traineeship - Customer resolution team

THE Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking an enthusiastic candidate in year 10 or 11 to undertake a school based traineeship.

Working as part of the customer resolution team while also undertaking a Certificate II Business Administration, will provide the successful candidate with insight and experience in Local Government customer service and administration.

The successful applicant will have the opportunity learn new skills and apply them in a working environment. Every day will present new challenges and you will join a like-minded, ambitious team offering support and energy.

The salary will be based on the applicable traineeship rate from the Local Government Award 2012.

Applications close on Sunday, June 17.

Visit goo.gl/LJ627e

Senior Groundsperson

THIS is an opportunity for someone to make an impact on the community they live in.

The Senior Groundsperson assists with the coordination and implementation of maintenance to park grounds, cabins and park facilities of Coffs Coast Holiday Parks ensuring patrons and visitors have a positive and safe experience during their stay.

The successful applicant will need to possess a relevant trade certificate and extensive experience in Horticultural maintenance and development projects and will have the ability to lead staff and contract operations.

The positition is full time, 38 hours per week, spread over a seven day roster.

Starting salary of $52,000 plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, June 24.

Visit goo.gl/oXZzmf

Superintendent Water Reclamation Plant

THIS position of Superintendent Water Reclamation Plant is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Coffs Harbour's City Councils Water Reclamation Plants in accordance with Council objectives, standards and procedures and within the requirements of the Reclaimed Water Guidelines and EPA licences.

The successful applicant must hold a minimum of Certificate III in Water/Wastewater or equivalent and minimum of five years' relevant experience in the operation of Water Reclamation Plant.

Starting salary range of $61, 731.46 plus superannuation with significant scope for performance based salary progression.

Applications close on Sunday, June 17.

Visit goo.gl/cnxS4L

Casual library, museum and gallery assistants

COFFS Harbour City Council is seeking applications from two suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Libraray, Museum and Gallery (LMG) Assistant.

Reporting to the LMG Operations and Programs Coordinator this position is responsible in assisting in the delivery of LMG services to the community, including service desk shifts, administrative tasks, public programs, events and exhibitions and also providing customer circulation information services to LMG or cultural services customers at any location rostered.

Applicants must be prepared to work up to 35 hours per week should the need arise, including Saturdays and after standard work hours at any of Council's libraries (Coffs Harbour, Toormina, and Woolgoolga), Regional Gallery, and Regional Museum.

Salary starting at $36.75 per hour inclusive of casual loading plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, June 24.

Visit goo.gl/VUiv75

Part time teacher for Kalang Preschool

KALANG Preschool is currently seeking a part time teacher with previous experience working as an educator in children services to start on Monday, July 29.

The successful applicant will need to have an Early Childhood Teaching Degree or ACECQA approved equivalent qualification or a diploma working towards a degree.

Applications close on Friday, June 29.

For more information email bloominwell@icloud.com

Trade qualified maintenance coordinator

THE C.ex Group is seeking someone to provide maintenance support across all three C.ex Clubs, Coffs, Urunga and Woolgoolga, full time.

The successful applicant will maintaining a schedule of preventative maintenance to ensure optimum efficiency and operations of all buildings and equipment.

For more information, visit cex.com.au

Real Estate Property Officer

IF you're chasing a career opportunity to be a property officer with a view to progress to a property manger, apply today at The Edge Coffs Harbour.

Applicant essentials include administration experience, good communication and computer skills, a current drivers license, desire to succeed and progress within the property management division, certificate of registration and must be a team player.

Submit your application via email to sharon@theedgecoffsharbour.com.au

Casual bus driver

APPLICANTS are open for drivers available to work with Forest Coach Lines based in Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Coffs Harbour.

There are variable casual positions available at the locations.

Forward your resume and application letter to tmills@forestcoachlines.com.au

Plumber wanted

EMERALD Beach Plumbing Service is seeking a plumber or current apprentice with great customer service skills, a friendly personality and a team player.

TMV and Backflow would be an advantage but is not essential. Car and phone provided.

Call Pandora on 0408 561 623 or email emeraldb@westnet.com.au

Assistant accountant

COSTA Group has a position open for a part time assistant accountant.

The position is integral to the timely and accurate preparation of financial reports.

The role will require agility across reporting requirements, communication skills within the Australian business as well as the international operations and flexible work arrangements will be considered as part of the overall conditions of employment.

The successful candidate will be CA/CPA qualified and have at least five years' experience in a similar role.

For more information, email dorothy.ayers@costagroup.com.au or visit goo.gl/yfZd36

New homes sales consultant

G.J. Gardener Homes is seeking a sales consultant to manage existing clients and proactively seek out new opportunities.

The successful applicant will use their sale skills to achieve realistic targets and implement marketing campaigns around their current product offering.

This role offers the opportunity to build your career with a company ready to provide the tools and support you need to succeed at a high level.

Applications close on Saturday, June 30.

Visit goo.gl/UKs8Lk

General practice nurse

TOORMINA Medical Centre is seekingg a motivated registered nurse to join their dynamic team part time from Wednesday to Friday.

Essentials include a current AHPRA registration, excellent organisation and time management, immunisation certifiate, patient triage, knowledge/experience with chronic disease management, care plans and health assessments.

Applications close today.

Visit goo.gl/MHNzh4

Junior receptionist

IF you're a vibrant, friendly and professional person ready to start your career path, apply today at LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour.

They are currently seeking someone to fill a junior position with a minimum certificate II in Business Administration.

Email cpatmore.woolgoolga@ljh.com.au

Financial controller

OPAL Cove Resort is looking for a financial controller with a proven track record in large resorts with accommodation and food and beverage financial experience.

The successful applicant must be an experienced financial controller, a qualified accountant, know how to do strategic planning and have superior problem solving skills.

For more information, visit goo.gl/vEcSgK

Storeperson/driver

TYRES4U requires the services of an experienced full time storeperson/driver at their warehouse in Coffs Harbour.

A HR licence is required and a forklift licence is desirable but not essential.

The successful applicant will have relevant warehouse experience, a HR licence, proactive attitude, good customer service skills, be self motivated and have knowledge and adherence to WH&S practices.

Visit goo.gl/y6VP12

Caravan repairer

Kelly Lamb HR and Business Consulting is seeking a caravan repairer with relevant trade qualification in one or more disciplines such as metal fabrication, mechanical, cabinet maker or auto electrician.

The position is available to applicants who enjoy working in a fast paced, independent thinking work environment, with a team of like minded trade professionals reporting to the workshop supervisor.

Desirable criteria includes previous experience in the caravan servicing and repair industry, licenced fork lift operator and a minimum of two years trade experience.

Visit goo.gl/6YuPeb

Casual chef

BARINGA Private Hospital requires a Casual Chef for their busy catering department.

Hospital experience is preferred, excellent communication skills required, willingness to work as part of a dynamic team and must be available to work day, evening and weekend shifts.

Visit goo.gl/CLUsqY