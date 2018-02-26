Jobs on the Coffs Coast

The farm operations team at Costa Group are looking for an experienced electrician.

Senior planner/urban designer

Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking a senior planner/urban designer who will be responsible for delivering on priorities that relate to strategic planning and urban design, including preparation and delivery of growth strategies, land use strategies and place strategies (public realm strategies, plans of management and masterplans), as well as development of statutory planning controls and supporting policy (environmental studies, planning proposals, local environment plans and development control plans).

For more information, contact Sharon Smith on 0447 634 841.

Applications close on Sunday, March 11.

Business development rep

Housing Industry Association is seeking to appoint a highly motivated and customer service focused individual to join their Coffs Harbour team in a key sales role. The full time, permanent position will require the successful applicant to spend much of the time on the road looking for growth and development of the membership business in the Mid North Coast and North West New England area.

For more information, visit the careers section on hia.com.au

Applications close on Monday, March 5.

Send your application to recruitment@hia.com.au

Travel consultant

Quadrant Australia is looking for a full time travel consultant including retail travel and group departures.

Applications close on Monday, March 19.

To apply, call 6651 1555.

Accountant and financial controller

Advance Metal Industries Australia is seeking a accountant and financial controller for immediate start. They are looking for an enthusiastic, self-motivated, positive Finance Administration officer who has a strong attention to detail and great communication skills.

For more information, visit amia.com.au/about-us/careers

Send your application and hand written cover letter business@amia.com.au or call 6652 6955.

HR truck driver

Tuff co glass is looking for someone to fill a physically demanding role requiring overtime on a regular basis involving loading and unloading of glass. Previous glass handling experience would be an advantage.

For more information, call 6651 1050 or email your resume to office@tuffcoglass.com.au

Casual housekeeper

The Observatory Holiday Apartments is looking for a casual housekeeper. Applicants must be available seven days a week, reliable and committed. There are plenty of shifts available for the right applicant.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/L15oS2

Medical receptionist

The Medical and Vein Centre is seeking a mature medical receptionist to join their specialist practice. Previous experience with Best Practice software is preferred but not essential. It is a casual position with one or two days a week. Applicants must be flexible to work other days as needed.

Email your resume to medicalandvein@gmail.com

Restaurant manager

Aqualuna Beach Resort is seeking a full time restaurant manager to work 38-40 hours a week with an annual salaryy of $55,000.

Sen your resume and cover letter to harmansohi@aqualunabeachresort.com.au

Registered nurses for aged care

Due to an overwhelming demand from their clients, PULSE staffing is seeking experienced Registered Nurses. The role will provide the opportunity to be part of an environment that encourages professional and personal growth as well as further training and career development.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/WvZ4mz

Electrician

The farm operations team at Costa Group are looking for an experienced electrician to join their growing operation. This permanent role is based at the farm in Corindi and as the largest employed on the Mid North Coast, have a lot to offer including ongoing learning, development opportunities, career pathways and an ability to purchase additional annual leave and novated leasing.

This role will require the successful applicant to work with the operations team to undertake electrical work on site. There is a range of electrical equipment, ranging from generators and pumps, to berry packing line. This is a varied role with a mixture of both indoor and outdoor work.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/ssAe6e

OPSM store manager

OPSM is seeking a store manager for their Toormina shop. The successful applicant will lead a motivated and passionate team of experienced optical professionals. As an effective leaders, you will engage and influence the team by coaching, developing and inspiring them to be their best.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/t9Yzdw

Food and beverage attendant

Ingenia Holidays White Albatross in Nambucca Heads is looking for a casual food and beverage attendant who will be responsible for ensuring customers receive excellent service and a high standard of food and drinks.

Responsibilities will include preparing and serving food and drinks for customers, ensuring food wastage is kept to a minimum, maintaining the kiosk to ensure it is clean and tidy, providing a high level of customer service and responding to customer requests and enquiries in a timely manner.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/7M57ts