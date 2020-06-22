JOBS: Luxury development delivers on its locals-only policy

An artist's impression of The Shoreline development.

An artist's impression of The Shoreline development.

THE developers behind Coffs’ largest ever privately-funded project are delivering on their promise to employ locals, with over 100 local construction workers now involved in building the luxury $150m retirement village and aged care centre, The Shoreline.

Developers Bachrach Naumburger Group, the company behind Park Beach Plaza and apartment complex Seashells, has a policy of employing local companies and contractors to work on its developments.

“It gives people a lot more security knowing that the build is local, and they are longtime local contractors that will be around and stand by their work,” Steve Gooley, General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group said.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan with Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley, inspecting work on the development of The Shoreline.

Some of the contractors have worked within the region for over 40 years, including primary contractor FM Glenn which was established in 1979.

“It’s really good to be a local company that has been in the industry and in the area for so long, as we are still supporting local companies and keeping locals employed,” Maree Glenn, daughter of founder Max Glenn, said.

Other local companies involved in the build include Coffs Coast Formwork, AJ Civil Projects, Cowlings R&R Carpet and Eastland Kitchens.

Local companies and contractors are working on the first stage of the development.

Expected to be completed in February 2022, The Shoreline is set to create over 180 new local jobs.

This comes at a time when Covid-19 saw the Coffs-Clarence region record payroll job losses of 11.2 per cent in a seven week period from March to May.

This was the second highest rate of job losses in the country, just below neighbouring region the Mid North Coast.

Speaking at The Advocate’s Future Coffs Harbour Forum last year, Mr Gooley revealed the Bachrach Naumburger Group will be working with Southern Cross University and TAFE to ensure local students have definite career paths.

An artist's impression of a residential aged care room at The Shoreline.

The Group will be hiring allied health professionals as well as labourers such as gardners.

The first two stages of construction now underway include a 120-bed aged care facility and 74 independent retirement living units.

Other key features of the development will include a gated community with a security car registration plate recognition system, a clubhouse, cafe, golf-putting green, a village bus, a bar, swimming pool library, gym and bowling green.