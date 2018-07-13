Jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Become an early childhood teacher or trainee.

Plant operator

Work for the Coffs Harbour City Council and operate a variety of plant and trucks in accordance with organisation objectives, programs, performance criteria, standards and procedures. The position holder will be required to carry out routine daily checks and maintenance on all Council owned or operated plant and report malfunctions or breakdowns in a timely fashion.

Requirements - Certificate III in Civil Construction or equivalent and a minimum Class HR drivers license.

Starting salary of $53,509 plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, June 22.

Visit goo.gl/SGLs8c

Sous chef

The hotel restaurant Sous is seeking a full time chef. Successful applicants must have relevant qualifications and at least three years experience in a similar role.

Visit goo.gl/ctmfv2

Property manager

McGrath Coffs Harbour is currently looking for a property manager to be based in locally owned offices. The successful applicant will manage a portfolio of no more than 150 properties with leasing consultant support.

Requirements - Current NSW Certificate or Licence, valid drivers licence and minimum of two years property management experience.

The successful applicant will start work immediately.

Visit goo.gl/c7Wtpw

Diesel fitter/workshop supervisor

Handybin Waste Services has a permanent role opportunity for a diesel fitter/workshop supervisor. Reporting to the Operations Manager and leading a small team, the successful applicant will be a critical member of the business, responsible for the long-term reliability of the brand-new fleet.

A generous remuneration package of around $100,000 (OTE) plus a fully maintained vehicle is on offer to the successful candidate.

Visit goo.gl/mZBfT7

Early childhood trainee

Gumumbi Early Childhood Education and Care is seeking a motivated and committed person interested in undertaking a one year traineeship in Certificate Three in Early Childhood Education and Care. The position is full time with an immediate start date.

Visit goo.gl/xgK1gJ

Early childhood teacher

Sandy Beach Early Learning Centre is looking for a dedicated, passionate, enthusiastic part-time Early Childhood Teacher to join their team. Applicants must have a bachelor in early childhood.

This position is a six month contract with the potential to extend.

Visit goo.gl/bUChU6

Support workers

Subee Pty Limited is looking for support workers in the Coffs Harbour area.

Requirements - Minimum certificate III in individual support/disability, current drivers licence, first aid certificate, WWC and police check.

Visit goo.gl/nkS9hD

Hairdresser

La Bela Hair Salon Woolgoolga requires a fully qualified stylist to join their team. The right person will be able to fulfil all aspects of hairdressing and be a team player. This position is a minimum of 21 hours per week.

Email brookecmanus1@outlook.com

HR truck driver

Faircloth and Reynolds is seeking an experienced truck driver for a full time position who currently holds a HR or MC heavy vehicle licence, forklift licence and a white card.

The role will include deliveries to various construction sites as well as collecting material from suppliers throughout NSW and QLD as well as general yard duties.

Email info@fairclothreynolds.com.au