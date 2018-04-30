Jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Construction project engineer

COFFS Harbour City Council is looking for a construction project engineer to manage their own work projects, plan and execute coastal works projects while working closely with key decision makers and stakeholders.

Applicants must have experience in civil infrastructure, roading, waterway or similar projects and at least five years practical experience working as and with project managers.

Applications close on Friday, May 25.

For more information, visit goo.gl/JJdGK3

Organisational development project support officer

THE Organisational development group is a key player in leading change across organisations.

The ideal candidate will be a highly competent professional with substantial business acumen, proven strengths in contemporary HR/OD and exceptional interpersonal skills.

Applications close on Wednesday, May 2.

For more information, visit goo.gl/1eoTNQ

Team leader residential services - Registered nurse

WARATAH Respite Services is looking for someone to work a part time position with salary packaging benefits.

The successful applicant will be required to be on call weekdays and weekends on a rotating roster and will be responsible for clinical leadership and day to day management of the residential team.

Applications close on Wednesday, May 2.

Email admin@waratahrespite.com.au or call 6658 3610 for more information.

Hair salon manager

IF you possess a relevant diploma for a hair salon manager or have at least three years of work experience in the same role and have excellent customer service skills, this might be the job for you.

Email a detailed cover letter and CV to s.d.hairstudio@hotmail.com

Accounts and administration officer

COFFS Harbour GP super clinic is looking for an experienced administration/accounts officer.

They are looking for a hands on person to assist the CEO with both accounts and administration processes and ensure smooth running of the business.

Successful applicants will have a good phone manner and excellent customer service skills, knowledge of Xero Accounting Software, computer skills in Word, Excel and Outlook, hold a drivers licence and have experience in a similar role.

For more information, or to apply, visit goo.gl/pVyEY5

Marcia street fabricators

There are currently eight positions available for a new workshop including one leading hand excellent package, two sheet metal tradesmen, one boilermaker, two CNC water cutter operators and two balustrade fabricator/installers.

For more information, visit goo.gl/PFZosj or email marciafab@optusnet.com.au

Part-time book keeper

INSPIRE Homes have a part time opportunity of one day a week with the possibility to extend hours as needed.

Applicants must be experienced with book keeping, confident using Xero and have experience in the construction industry.

Visit goo.gl/4ix8Gs

Pharmacy assistant

WOOLGOOLGA Pharmacy Management Pty Ltd has a position for two experienced retail people.

They are looking for enthusiastic customer service officers who are excelling in providing customers with exceptional service every time, all the time and want to make a positive difference in helping people manage their health.

For more information, visit goo.gl/GpwoFK

Physiotherapist

GLOBAL Health Source have an opportunity for a permanent physiotherapist within a supportive growing private practice in coastal NSW. International qualified candidates eligible for Australian registration are welcome to apply.

For more information, visit goo.gl/wzACMt

Mobile touch screen representative

BAY Audio are looking for the right candidate to fill the role of Mobile Touch Screen operators.

The successful applicant will work out of events, trade shows with pop up stands, actively encourage the passing public to have a quick free five minutes hearing test on the iPads, have face-to-face interactions, promote the business brands and have regular communication between the sales and operation manager.

For more information, visit goo.gl/VdSPxe

Multi skilled truck driver, truck and dog, tipper and watercart

COMPLETE Staff solutions is urgently looking for a multi skilled DC driver with experience in quarry and highway work. Applicants must have a HV licence with road ranger experience and must be available to start work immediately.

Visit goo.gl/kMPr8Y to apply.

Golf club general manager

SAWTELL Golf Club is looking for a general manager to plan, organise, lead and control a strong and dedicated team to achieve results for the long term growth and prosperity of the club.

Visit goo.gl/1mhafd