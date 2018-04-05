Menu
Janison CEO Tom Richardson. with the Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.
News

Jobs boost for Janison

Brad Greenshields
by
5th Apr 2018 3:15 PM

LOCAL technology business Janison Solutions has secured NSW Government funding that will enable part of a $949,000 business expansion project which is set to create up to 15 new, highly skilled jobs.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the $300,000 in funding, from government-backed, private-sector led Jobs for NSW, would enable Janison Solutions to expand and provide a welcome boost to the local economy.

"Janison has been in business for 20 years and builds innovative online learning and assessment solutions for global corporate, government and education clients,” Mr Fraser said.

"The company has its headquarters in Coffs Harbour but also has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.

"Under its current expansion plans, Janison intends to develop assessment system software which will provide for the creation, delivery and marking of e-exams for tertiary qualifications.

"This fantastic financial boost to its operations will enable the business to customise its current products to address the special needs of this market thereby giving it a competitive advantage which, in turn, will generate greater revenue, create more skilled local jobs and boost the local economy.”

