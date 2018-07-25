Job searching on the Coffs Coast

FROM working at a jeweller to data entry and electrical work, there's a job for a wide range of skill sets and passions open for applications on the Coffs Coast.

Fundraising manager

Prosper Coffs Harbour Limited is looking for a fundraising star to develop and execute a plan to raise funds across multi-channels including regular giving, community events, online fundraising, corporate and foundation grants, corporate events and high value giving.

The successful applicant will also be able to help communicate these programs and events across all media channels, particularly social media with excellent writing skills.

Applications close on Friday, August 10.

Visit goo.gl/1dhYkF

Document controller

A commercial Joinery company in Coffs Harbour is seeking a document controller whose primary focus will be to assist project managers to ensure all documents and revisions are kept up to date and relevant issues are disseminated in a timely manner.

Candidates must have the ability and experience to accurately read and interpret documents and drawings.

Formal qualifications and experience in a relevant field will be desirable.

It is essential to have the ability to effectively function as a member of a high-performing team.

Applications close on Saturday, July 28.

Visit goo.gl/yrVAR5

Laser lounge

Laser Lounge Coffs Harbour is seeking enthusiastic skin and laser therapists to join their paramedical beauty clinic located at Park Beach Plaza.

In line with delivery of best practice treatments, preferred candidates will have Diploma of Beauty Therapy, post graduate Dermal Therapies or laser experience.

For more information or to apply, email coffsharbour@thelaserlounge.com.au

Long distance driver

Coastline Haulage Pty Ltd is seeking a driver based in Coffs Harbour to drive to destinations including Sydney and Brisbane transporting general freight.

Visit goo.gl/Lkt4My

Administration assistant

Momentum Financial Planning practice provide holistic financial advice and services and is seeking an experienced part time administration assistant.

Supporting two financial advisers, the successful applicant will need extensive computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft office programs.

Previous experience in the financial planning sector as well as using job specific software such as Xplan would be an advantage.

Visit goo.gl/77HMt7

Diesel fitter

Handybin Waste Services is seeking a permanent diesel fitter - workshop supervisor.

Reporting to the Operations Manager and leading a small team, the successful applicant is a critical member of the business, responsible for the long-term reliability of the brand-new fleet.

A generous remuneration package of around $100,000 (OTE) plus a fully maintained vehicle is on offer to the successful candidate.

Applicants must be career focussed, trade qualified and skilled heavy vehicle technician, with significant hydraulics experience and be comfortable working with modern electronic systems.

Visit goo.gl/nwvmxR

Marcia street fabricators

There are currently six positions available at Marcia street fabricators.

A leading hand, two sheetmetal tradesmen, one CNC cutter operator and two balustrade fabricator/installers.

Visit goo.gl/CY14AW

Licensed grade five electrician

Piggott electrical is seeking a licensed grade five electrician.

Essential criteria includes electrical supervisors, OHS white card, drivers license and must pass routine police checks.

If you enjoy a wide variety of duties, are capable of fault finding, have the ability to work independently and as a valued member of the team, apply today.

Position includes uniforms and above award wages.

Visit goo.gl/WSgjtr

Pipelayers

McFayden pipelines is seeking a pipelayer and concrete/formsetter who is experienced in large scale civil drainage works with a minimum of four years experience.

Visit goo.gl/q1txZZ

Retail assistant

Parry's Jewellers is seeking a retail assistant who will be the first person a customer makes contact with.

The successful applicant must be a good communicator who can listen, understand and advise.

You will be required to achieve an individual sales budget as well as helping the team to a store budget.

Part of the role will require word processing skills along with social media knowledge.

Visit goo.gl/1E8Z72

Window furnishings installer

Andersens Coffs Harbour is a locally-owned and operated business with an enthusiastic and hard working sales and install team.

They are currently seeking a confident and experienced window furnishings installer to join their team in a full time position.

Applicants must be able to install blinds, shutters and awnings, work in a team environment and on their own and perform physical manual labour and be able to work with heights.

Email accountsch@andersens.com.au

Occupational therapist

Star HR is seeking an occupational therapist with a genuine care for people and a passion to make a difference in the lives of their clients.

The role will involve treatment and intervention to provide services to clients that focus on improving and maintaining independence and wellbeing.

This position is open to an experience or junior occupational therapist, passionate about providing best practice treatment to your clients.

Visit goo.gl/4YPTVW

Operations manager

Art of Mentoring is Australia's leading mentoring program design and implementation business.

They are looking for someone who wants to be part of something new and exciting and also shares commitment to flexible work and team spirit.

Applicants must be comfortable working independently, but also willing to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in to support the team.

For more information, visit goo.gl/L5hk2M