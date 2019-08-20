Job cuts on hold

CUTS HALTED: Essential Energy will put on hold their plan to slash jobs in the region.

CUTS HALTED: Essential Energy will put on hold their plan to slash jobs in the region.

Essential Energy has put a hold on their plans to slash jobs.

What they described as a ‘workforce reshaping process’ the Electrical Trade Union termed a ‘hunger games style competition’ in which up to 200 jobs were on the chopping block.

Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has welcomed the news while taking a shot at Labor.

“For weeks I, and my colleagues, have called on Essential Energy to abandon proposed job cuts, and now the state-owned corporation has finally agreed to halt their plan to remove more than 180 jobs,” Mr Singh said.

“Labor and other minor parties have used this issue as nothing more than a political football.

“No doubt they will try to take credit for this success, without having done anything, but it was the NSW Nationals in Government, and commonsense, which prevailed.”

NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay was in the region recently to discuss the proposed cuts and accused NSW Leader of The Nationals John Barilaro of ‘strutting and crowing’ but doing nothing about the cuts which were foreshadowed in early July.

Essential Energy confirmed their interim Chair Robyn Clubb and Chief Executive Officer John Cleland held a productive meeting with NSW Government Ministers on Monday.

“They discussed the role of Essential Energy in being an affordable and responsible supplier of electricity in an evolving marketplace and the implications of future job reductions,” an Essential Energy spokesperson said.

“Following the meeting, Essential Energy has been directed to place on hold the current workforce reshaping process and consider alternate options for savings, while still delivering operational efficiencies and continuing to lower network charges for its 855,000 customers as required by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER).”