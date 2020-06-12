Menu
The latest data from online jobs site SEEK shows an increase in the number of jobs advertised in the fortnight ended June 7.
Job ads increase in past fortnight

12th Jun 2020 7:47 AM

Job advertisements have risen dramatically across Australia, with Tasmania and Queensland leading the way, indicating business confidence may be on the rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New job ads posted on the employment website SEEK between May 25 and June 7 rose by 60.6 per cent.

This compares to rises of 26.8 per cent, 39.7 per cent and 49.2 per cent in previous three fortnights, SEEK said on Friday.

"This data reaffirms our view that job ad volumes are recovering, although still in the early stages of recovery," SEEK Australia Managing Director Kendra Banks said in a statement.

Usually, job ad volumes ease off toward the end of the financial year and then jump in July and August when employers re-set their budgets.

"With the continued easing of (COVID-19) restrictions, the economic measures put in place by the government and the new financial year we hope to see this translate into more jobs advertised in July," Ms Bank said.

The SEEK data also shows ads for workers in the trades and services, healthcare and medical, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, transport and logistics and education and training sectors prompted most of the growth in the fortnight ended June 7.

All states and territories had an increase in job ad volumes, with Tasmania and Queensland leading the way, in the fortnight.

JOB AD VOLUMES IN EACH STATE :

* Tasmania, up 86.3 per cent

* Queensland, up 82.2 per cent

* Northern Territory, up 75.7 per cent

* Victoria, up 73.4 per cent

* South Australia, up 66.1 per cent

* New South Wales, up 52.8 per cent

* Western Australia, up 39.0 per cent

* Australian Capital Territory, up 19.1 per cent

Source: SEEK

Originally published as Job ads increase in past fortnight: SEEK

