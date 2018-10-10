Vics claim Cup after tearing through Tassie

AN historic hat-trick and seven-wicket haul from Tasmania's Gurinder Sandhu was a stunning solo effort in a losing side as Victoria romped to a sixth domestic one-day title at the Junction Oval.

The Vics only won two games during the re-jigged five-match round-robin part of the competition and made the semis after a last-game wash out.

But they peaked at the right time, beating two teams they had already lost to in the tournament to win the final by 110 runs and secure a first one-day trophy since 2010/11, when now coach Andrew McDonald was captain.

Last Sunday the Vics rolled powerhouse Western Australia, who were undefeated before the semi-final.

Tasmania too had racked up four wins to get to Wednesday's showdown but failed at the final hurdle as the Vics, thanks to even performances with both bat and ball, were crowned the one-day kings.

Tassie recruit Sandhu captured his first ever hat-trick, and the first for his adopted state in a domestic one-day game, after a stunning final over in which he took 4-1.

The final three balls of the Victorian innings were all Sandhu wickets as the home team finished all out for 274.

Tasmanian paceman Gurinder Sandhu celebrates his hat-trick on Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

Sandhu, who missed the opening game after crossing from NSW, finished with 7-56 and as the tournament's equal leading wicket-taker with 18.

But his batsmen failed to back up his good work with only three passing 15 as the Tigers never really got close.

Victoria racked up its 274 thanks mainly to 88 from Cameron White, a two-time state player of the year who, now 35, passed 300 runs in the tournament for the fifth time.

Peter Handscomb fell one run short of a fifth straight half-century, and despite failures from Glenn Maxwell (9) and Nic Maddinson (0), some late slugging from Matt Short, including 18 off the penultimate over pushed the Victorian total to something defendable.

Tassie though started slowly in the chase, and as wickets tumbled regularly, couldn't get the tight Victorian bowling away.

Tasmanian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade catches Victoria’s Cameron White. Picture: AAP

Opener Ben McDermott made arguably the biggest impact on the tournament for his team, finishing with 427 runs, and two hundreds, the second most behind Chris Lynn (452).

The son of Australian fast-bowling great Craig, McDermott also earned selection in the national T20 team to play Pakistan but failed to really get going in the final.

He took 17 off one Fawad Ahmed over, but that was 13 overs after he started batting, and the veteran leg-spinner got him the next over for 34, made off 43 balls.

The Tigers continued to lose wickets steadily throughout the run chase with all nearly the Victorian bowlers getting in on the action.

Maxwell dismissed Matthew Wade and Maddinson, after four wickets in the semi-final win over WA, dismissed Jordan Silk with his first ball of the final.

It was all down hill from there as Chris Tremain (2-33), Jackson Coleman (2-27)and even former Tiger, Andrew Fekete (2-20), all took wickets as their team tasted a sweet victory.

