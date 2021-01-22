Menu
Inside Fallon’s wacky and wonderful NYC home. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Property

Jimmy Fallon lists whimsical 3-level home for $19m

by Brendan Casey
15th Mar 2021 8:12 AM

Comedian and late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon has listed his whimsical New York City penthouse for $19.4 million (US$15 million).

The remarkable home is the result of an incredible renovation carried out over nearly 20 years, to become a three-floor unit atop the southwest corner of the historic, landmarked building.

Located in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighbourhood, the nearly 465sqm home is actually made up of a combination of four apartments across three levels. It fits six bedrooms and five full bathrooms, The Post reports.

Jimmy Fallon Lists Whimsical and Wonderful NYC Apartment. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Fallon, 46, bought his first unit - a one-bedroom bachelor pad - for US$850,000 (AUD$1.1 million) in 2002.

The final result, which he shares with his movie-producer wife Nancy Juvonen, 53, comes pieced together apartment-by-apartment over the course of more than a decade.

Fallon's first apartment is located on the seventh floor of the historic co-op building.

Under the staircase is a secret kids playroom. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
In 2004, Fallon spent US$1.5 million for a unit on the same level and combined it with the one-bedroom.

In 2010, he shelled out $1.35 million for a unit on the eighth floor.

Then in 2014, he got a four-bedroom for $1.35 million and a studio for $725,000, both located on the building's top floor.

The colourful living room. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Department of Buildings records from 2014 show that Fallon planned on combining four of these five units into a triplex, but the studio was to be kept out and used as an office.

The home opens to a foyer on the seventh level, which has a living room located off to the side. Also on this floor is an eat-in kitchen that faces west and looks over the notoriously private Gramercy Park.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office and a laundry room also feature on the same level.

A custom-designed staircase joins the three levels - and below it is a children's playroom with monkey bars and a chalkboard wall for the couple's young daughters, 6-year-old Frances Cole and 7-year-old Winnie Rose.

The apartment is eclectic and colourful in its appearance, and is filled with cubbyholes, narrow corridors and secret passageways.

View of the park. Picture: Realtor
Nearly every wall is dressed in art and vintage wallpaper.

On the eighth floor, the couple keeps a "Saloon Room" - an entertaining area that includes a vintage bar with custom inlaid stained glass, as well as a gas fireplace with a stone hearth. There's also a home gym located on this level.

The ninth floor houses the primary suite, which has natural light through newly installed skylights.

One of the bathrooms looks like something from Harry Potter. Picture: Realtor
This retreat has its own gas fireplace, a wet bar with a refrigerator, a built-in massage bed and a steam shower. Also on the ninth floor, two more bedrooms, a second playroom and another laundry room.

Parts of this story first appeared in The Post and were republished with permission.

Originally published as Jimmy Fallon lists whimsical 3-level home for $19m

The home has its own custom bar. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Saloon room. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
The eat-in kitchen overlooks the notoriously exclusive Gramercy Park. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
Even the pantry looks like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Realtor/Sothebys
The home has six bedrooms. Picture: Realtor
