Jimmy Barnes breaks pet owners’ hearts with moving photo

Jimmy Barnes with his dog Oliver in an image posted to Twitter and Instagram. "On the swing shift last night watching over my buddy Oliver going through the wars, he’s watched over me many a night." Picture: Twitter

Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes has won Australia's heart once again with a photo every pet owner can relate to.

Barnes shared a photo on Instagram yesterday, pictured with his Schnauzer Oliver, who was snoozing with a bandaged leg on a bed next to the singer.

"On the swing shift last night watching over my buddy Oliver going through the wars, he's watched over me many a night," Barnes wrote.

Devoted dog dad Jimmy Barnes pictured with his Oliver and Snoop Dog. Picture: Instagram

The Cold Chisel frontman is a devoted dog parent, with his schnauzers featuring regularly in his social media posts. Last year, his schnauzer SnoopDog passed away, and Barnes shared an emotional farewell on Twitter.

"It's hard to say Goodbye to a best friend. I'll hold you until you slip away, we'll be together under the piano with all of us around you SnoopDog."

Twitter and Instagram is filled with comments supporting the singer, with users sharing images of their own dogs who have passed on. Others have simply said thanks for keeping things real.

And that's why we love you @JimmyBarnes ..

We wish Oliver and his family all the best.