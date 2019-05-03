Jilted gamer sends ex-girlfriend's nude images out

New research shows revenge porn is more common than we might think.

A JILTED online gamer's attempt to blackmail his ex-girlfriend after a messy break up has backfired.

Jayden Blake Barnes threatened his ex-girl-friend with publishing nude photographs of her online if she didn't give him $500 she owed him.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the pair met online and had only met in person twice, but it was enough for Barnes to become angry and seek revenge after the relationship broke down.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the victim only transferred $150 into Barnes' bank account, leading him to send three nude photographs to another male online gamer.

"It was reported in NSW where the victim resides and was sent up here," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"He has made admission of posting the photographs without her permission because he was angry and upset at her ending the relationship and all the money he had spent on her."

Duty defence lawyer Hamish Isles said his client had made a poor decision and his conduct was something he regretted.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the nature of the offence did not pass the discretion test for no conviction to be recorded.

"It has to be a trivial offence, it is not a trivial offence," Mr Guttridge said.

The 21-year-old hospitality worker pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. He was convicted and fined $500.