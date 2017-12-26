Jill gets the good mail

SAD TO SEE YOU GO: Tracey, Sam and Lynda bid a fond farewell to Jill Woodlock (third from left) who has sold her last stamp after 45 years with Australia Post.

SAD TO SEE YOU GO: Tracey, Sam and Lynda bid a fond farewell to Jill Woodlock (third from left) who has sold her last stamp after 45 years with Australia Post. Brad Greenshields

CUSTOMERS at the Australia Post centre in Coffs Central who wanted to buy a stamp to post last-minute Christmas cards last week might've noticed a familiar face was missing.

Having worked behind the counter since February 1991, Jill Woodlock had become part of the furniture but after 45 years in total with Australia Post, she's finally hanging up her date stamp.

"I woke up the other Thursday and I thought I don't want to go to work today and that was the very first day ever that that had happened,” Jill said.

"I have always loved coming to work.”

Jill was renowned for greeting customers with a smile, a cheery hello and offering good old-fashioned customer service.

She admits it's talking with all of the customers that she's missing the most.

"Some of those customers over the years have become friends. I'll go out and coffee with them,” she said.

"The customers are lovely and I've worked with some wonderful workmates. Certainly the girls on the counter they're brilliant.”

Over the years Jill has received some wonderful recognition for her many years of terrific service.

From carrying the Queen's Baton in the relay prior to Melbourne's Commonwealth Games to tossing the coin in front of 63,000 AFL fans before a Sydney Swans match against Collingwood.

Since first starting with Australia Post as a young lass on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Jill said the role has changed dramatically since then.

"It's certainly gone from just selling stamps and postal products to the identity services and things like that,” she said.

Those who know Jill well know that that there's very little possibility she will just sit back and put her feet up in retirement.

Jill said she's already got enough on her plate to keep both her and husband Jim busy.

"We'll be able to do a bit more volunteer work around the town, that's what we do,” she said.