Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days.
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days. Liana Turner
Environment

Jewels in Byron's crown smashed by wild weather

David Kirkpatrick
Liana Turner
by and
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON BAY'S iconic tourist beaches have been reduced to rubble by huge swells and recent weather events.

Clarkes Beach to Main Beach is almost unrecognisable as the glittering jewel in the crown of Byron's tourism hub.

Sand dunes have been eroded, beach access blocked off, sand is a rare commodity on the beaches, rocky outcrops have been exposed and there is a huge amount of driftwood piling up.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It's probably lucky Byron's usual 2.1 million visitors per year can't get there due to COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on international travel.

Rather than its usual standing as one of the world's best beach destinations, it's a sad shadow of its former self.

It's gotten so bad Byron Shire Council recently issued a warning to people to stay away from the dunes.

"There is a very steep drop from the top of the dunes to the beach and we have repaired or closed some access paths to make sure that no one gets hurt," Chloe Dowsett, Coastal and Biodiversity Coordinator, said.

The council believes the sand will return to the beaches in time for the warmer months ahead.

Aerial shots show a slug of sand coming around Wategos and the Pass and this will eventually replenish Clarkes Beach, according to council.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

beach byron bay editors picks erosion
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        premium_icon How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        News Rapid contact tracing and strict health measures are helping NSW avoid a second wave of coronavirus as the state is praised for doing ‘a lot better’ than Victoria.

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:26 AM
        What's in a name? Harbour Knights slay Elks

        premium_icon What's in a name? Harbour Knights slay Elks

        Rugby Union After learning each other’s names on the bus, joint venture runs riot in New...

        $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        premium_icon $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        Council News Latest data reveals record investment in Coffs Harbour despite COVID-19...

        Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        premium_icon Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        News Underwater photographer involved in Gallipoli discovery holds life’s work in his...