Jetty views don't come any better than this

THE Real Estate Property Guide team took in the breathtaking harbour views from this week's cover property.

This Jetty home at 2/20 Camperdown St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Langlands Property principal and selling agent Amanda Langlands said the home is one of a kind.

"There are so many unique features to this home ranging from the structure and interesting design to the secluded and private position right in the centre of Coffs Harbour's Jetty precinct," she said.

"So many homes are built with similar designs, it's refreshing to see something with its own character."

The four-bedroom home flows across two levels with stunning harbour and island views from most rooms. There are multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, which take in the sweeping panorama of the Jetty.

Amanda said it's a location to love.

"Obviously, the central Jetty position is attractive for the convenience to cafes, restaurants and popular social scenes however the battle-axe position gives a certain anonymity," she said.

"The balcony views accentuate the properties outstanding position."

Amanda said the home's generous size will appeal to a range of buyers.

"It would be just as suitable for an energetic family or corporate couple who love space."

