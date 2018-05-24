Harbour dolphin sea pen plan moving to next stage

ANIMAL ACTIVITY: Coffs Harbour High marine studies students near the site of the proposed sea pen at Coffs Harbour Jetty.

ANIMAL ACTIVITY: Coffs Harbour High marine studies students near the site of the proposed sea pen at Coffs Harbour Jetty. Rachel Vercoe

MARINE sanctuaries in Israel and America may become models for a future development involving Dolphin Marine Magic (DMM) and animal welfare group Action For Dolphins (AFD).

AFD advocacy director Jordan Sosnowski said at least $50,000 is required for a feasibility study into the construction of a 'sea pen' near Coffs Harbour Jetty's south wall.

If built it would provide viewing of ocean wildlife and another base for rehabilitation projects and while the relationship between the two organisations has been rocky in the past, DMM management has confirmed interest in the idea.

"While we are not happy of animals being in pools for viewing we are not in any way advocating the closure of DMM or its wildlife rescue and rehabilitation,” Ms Sosnowski said.

"We recognise these animals have been in their environment for many years and releasing them into the wild or sending them away to another facility would be cruel and impractical.

"However we wish to explore the practicality of an ocean sanctuary along with more support for the wonderful work done caring for injured wildlife.”

The group is not blind to the obvious problems the proposed site has.

"Big seas, strong currents, the possibility of needing another breakwall, the future of the current boat ramp and the implications for the health of waters in the harbour must be considered.

"There are numerous things to be investigated and while it's recognised nothing about this proposal is easy including complying with legislation, little will happen unless everybody starts moving and takes a close look at the possibilities.”

Eco-tourism would be a top priority and this leads to another exciting prospect.

Millionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson through his Virgin activities is backing a similar venture as a tourism destination in Baltimore USA.

He supports AFD, his airline is a major carrier into the city, and will likely be approached for advice and possible investment in the study.

Meanwhile, DMM chief executive Paige Sinclair confirms discussions with AFD has been underway for some time.

"The animals are like family to us and we have a duty of care for their health and well-being,” she said.

"Always the first consideration is their welfare.

"Saying that we support a feasibility study and if the evidence says there are benefits, we'll consider it.

"If the study shows a sea pen is not a good idea, then it will come to a standstill.

"Crown Lands, the Indigenous committee, Roads and Maritime Services, Coffs Harbour City Council and various pieces of legislation will all need to be addressed.”

Ms Sinclair said DMM budgets almost $100,000 annually for animal rehabilitation and there are considerations of staff and the community also to be considered.

"The economic benefit may be $20 million to the community each year but in the end our first consideration is for our animals.

"We will only do what we believe is best for them.”