Jetty resident's plea for preserving open space

WITH community consultation on the Coffs Harbour foreshores closing this Saturday, the Jetty Park Users Group urges residents to make submissions.

To assist with the process a forum will be held at Cavanbah Hall at 3pm on Friday with another at 10am Saturday.

Long time Jetty resident, Dr Garth McGilvray, says it's imperative the community log on to the consultation website and share their views ahead of when final decisions are made.

"All too often the silent majority of the community wait for a plan to be formulated and then have to conduct a long and vigorous protest movement to try and reverse what has been decided, generally by people outside Coffs Harbour,” he said.

"This time we have a chance to have our say and we must take it.

"In an ideal world the State Government could just gift the Crown and railway land to the council for parklands and community services.

"This would avoid much of the petty and unseemly infighting that goes on over the fight for grants, the potential for pork barrelling around elections, potential for corruption and the State Government intention to maximise a dollar return on our asset.

"The community of Coffs would have a rare asset, lots of open space along the waterfront available for all the community for passive recreation and available for events such as the triathlon and other groups.”

Dr McGilvray said users of Jetty parklands understand the current heavy use of the foreshores and appreciate the need to preserve and expand the public area with parking for current and future users.

"The simplest way to achieve this is to move Jordan Esplanade toward the railway.

"This will allow expansion of the parkland and with additional parking to the east (it brings) safe, direct access to the public open space, beach and playing areas for beach for picnics, casual football and backyard cricket.

"We are in the fortuitous situation it is still open space and should not allow this good fortune to be trashed by commercial development.

"Service clubs and Jetty Dune Care contributed hundreds of hours to give us what we have and once the space is gone, the community will never get it back.”