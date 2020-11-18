JETTY PLANS: What’s the word on the street?

Roger and Carolyn Supple in their Bean Movin' coffee van on Jordan Esplanade at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Photo: Tim Jarrett

HIGH rise apartments? More play equipment? Less bushland?

It’s fair to say opinions on the future of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Precinct are diverse, so what insight can regular users of the area give on the issue?

A grey and windy Tuesday morning isn’t what you would call “prime Jetty-time” but there were still plenty of people out enjoying the parklands.

And while there were even more opinions on what should – or shouldn’t – happen there was a distinct lack of people prepared to put their names to those ideas.

The most commonly held sentiment was that the former Deep Sea Fishing Club should be saved and there should be no high rise apartments built in the precinct.

That was closely followed by what one might characterise as the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ camp – those who just liked it as it was.

Other ideas ranged from the thoughtful – moving Jordan Esplanade further away from the water to create more park space, to the controversial – clearing the bushland to improve the view from the park and walkway.

This new Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct Draft Concept and Infrastructure Plan went down like a lead balloon in October after the surprise inclusion of possible retirement living on prime waterfront land.

Thankfully, Kayla Greisel was happy to talk about the foreshores’ sentimental value and how she had spent many days playing on the equipment when she was a child.

“I’d like the fishing club to stay and I would like (the parklands) to stay the same,” she said.

“This is classic Coffs Harbour and I don’t want anything to be taken away.”

Bean Movin’ coffee van proprietors, Roger and Carolyn Supple, know better than anyone how popular the park can get, and they wanted to see its status as a place for families and kids retained.

“We wouldn’t like to see high-rises built over here in front of us – or anywhere,” ‘Rog and Caz’ said, almost in unison.

“It needs to stay as a space for families so kids can get out about and play.”

While Carolyn said the children's play areas could be improved, she wasn’t sure it needed to change all that much.

Nobody mentioned a campaign to have the beloved fish statue put on the State Heritage Register.

“Everybody likes it as-is. Going back ten years it was an unused area and nobody came down here,” she said.

“Now it is a real area for catch-ups, people have parties and get together.”

How to proceed with a project which has seemed like it’s in a perpetual planning stage has been fraught with controversy.

The most recent draft plan sent many in the community apoplectic at the idea of converting the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site into retirement living.

Since then, it has been easier to ascertain what people don’t want at the jetty rather than what they do.

Councillors George Cecato and Paul Amos discuss the Jetty. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Talking at the launch of the Project Advisory Steering committee in October , the two newly announced council representatives gave their take on what they would like to see.

When asked what they would like to see there – if they could choose one outcome, Cr George Cecato and Cr Paul Amos gave differing, yet similarly interesting answers.

“I would like to see a boardwalk from the Jetty – on the sea side – all the way over to the boat ramp,” he said.

“Over the dunes, but not to damage them.”

Mr Amos said he wanted to have a “fit for purpose” and expansive parklands which could play host to big events.

“I would say that in 50 years time this is the centre of where we hold all our festivals.”