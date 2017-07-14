Jetty High's squad of cross country sensations

COFFS Harbour High School can lay claim to boasting the most impressive cross country girls running squad that this town, or any other in regional NSW for that matter, has ever seen.

The 13 year-old girls from years 7 and 8 have qualified for the NSW State cross country championships to be held next week in Eastern Creek.

Cloe Nolan, Hayley Kitching, Georgie Kuchel, Paige Luck and Olissa Onley have all advanced individually and collectively as a potential award-winning school team.

There was never any doubt that they would each go well at the North Coast Championships but for them to have such a strong showing as a school team was an unexpected bonus.

Four of the girls broke the previous Jetty High girls 13 years 800m record at the School Athletics Carnival this year. A record that had stood the test of time for 23 years.

Cloe had a breakthrough race at the recent North Coast Championships winning a spectacularly gutsy race. She's in great form and is eager to improve on last year's fourth place at State which qualified her for the Australian Championships.

Hayley finished fourth at the North Coast Championships while Georgie, a State rep in both high jump and basketball, enjoys running to keep up her fitness for other sports.

Paige was last year's North Coast Primary champion while Olissa was the North Coast secondary 12-13 years champ last year on her way to finiahing 12th at a national level.

She's happy to have the opportunity to run at State again this year, especially alongside her speedy teammates.

The running supersquad is going to Eastern Creek well prepared after pushing each other in training sessions with the Coffs Harbour Flyers running group.