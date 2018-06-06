Jetty High's blazing paddles among best in the state

Coffs Harbour High School paddlers finished third in the state at the recent state championships.

COFFS Harbour High School's canoeing team has returned from the state schools championship with high honours.

The team finished third behind the champion Great Lakes College from Forster and Casino High.

Paddlers from 23 schools came from as far as Sydney to compete over four days in slalom, flatwater sprint, whitewater sprint and downriver races.

Held on the Mann River near Jackadgery, this event represented the beginning of a new era for canoe and kayak racing in the Northern NSW area as it was the first time a venue other than the Nymboida Canoe Centre has been used since the 1970s.

Water released from the Nymboida Power Station once provided one of the premier whitewater racing venues in the country but the power station ceased operating in 2013.

Winning paddlers from the Jackadgery event are now in training for the national championships which will be held in Tasmania in January.