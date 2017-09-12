27°
Jetty High relay teams the best in the state

Jetty High's state champion athletes Ama Mite, Jack Sheehan, Christian Mirindi, Zaviar Herdes, Hayley Kitching, Sophie Walsh, Alyssa Jenkins and Jorja Welch.

COFFS Harbour High School has not just one state championship relay winning team, but two.

Running at Sydney Olympic Park, the school's 13-year boys' and girls' 4x100 metre relay teams both claimed gold.

The girls' relay team of Hayley Kitching, Jorja Welch, Sophie Walsh and Alyssa Jenkins won their preliminary heat with the fastest qualifying time.

In the final the girls won convincingly in a time of 51.96 seconds with baton exchanges so smooth it didn't even look like they were carrying a baton.

The boys' team consisted of Ama Mite, Christian Mirindi, Zaviar Hardes and Jack Sheehan.

The boys had a shaky baton exchange in the preliminary heat, but still qualified for the final.

The team changed its running order for the final and got the formula just right to cruise to victory in a fast time of 48.78 seconds.

If their results are a sign of things to come for Jetty High's athletics, there's some exciting racing in the years ahead.

