Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetty High's awesome cross country team of Anthea Hulbert, Cloe Nolan, Hayley Kitching, Georgie Kuchel and Olissa Onley
Jetty High's awesome cross country team of Anthea Hulbert, Cloe Nolan, Hayley Kitching, Georgie Kuchel and Olissa Onley
Athletics

Jetty gazelles dominate MNC cross country run

28th May 2018 4:30 PM

IT was déjà vu at the MNC Zone Combined High School Cross Country Championships in Nana Glen.

Five of the Coffs Harbour High girls in the 14 year-old age group led from the start of their race and blitzed the competition to take out five of the top ten spots to qualify for the North Coast championships.

This result is a repeat of their dominance from last year's showdown.

Olissa Onley won the event with Hayley Kitching finishing in second place 25 seconds behind her.

Cloe Nolan came in soon after to claim third. Georgie Kuchel was just behind in fourth and Anthea Hulbert finished in ninth to round off the speedy Jetty quintet.

When the North Coast championship run is held on June 13, the girls will have an advantage over the rest of the field as it's being run at the same Nana Glen course.

athletics coffs harbour coffs harbour high school cross country jetty high
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man tied up, assaulted in early morning robbery

    Man tied up, assaulted in early morning robbery

    News A MAN has sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted, robbed and tied up during a break-and-enter in Bellingen this morning.

    • 28th May 2018 5:00 PM
    Kayaker fends off aggressive shark in rough seas

    premium_icon Kayaker fends off aggressive shark in rough seas

    News Donaldson forced to fend off shark during rough sea conditions.

    Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

    premium_icon Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

    News Coffs venue listed as fourth most 'violent'

    Tommy Emmanuel's moving tribute to his late brother Phil

    premium_icon Tommy Emmanuel's moving tribute to his late brother Phil

    News Tommy Emmanuel pays tribute to his older brother Phil.

    Local Partners