Jetty gazelles dominate MNC cross country run

IT was déjà vu at the MNC Zone Combined High School Cross Country Championships in Nana Glen.

Five of the Coffs Harbour High girls in the 14 year-old age group led from the start of their race and blitzed the competition to take out five of the top ten spots to qualify for the North Coast championships.

This result is a repeat of their dominance from last year's showdown.

Olissa Onley won the event with Hayley Kitching finishing in second place 25 seconds behind her.

Cloe Nolan came in soon after to claim third. Georgie Kuchel was just behind in fourth and Anthea Hulbert finished in ninth to round off the speedy Jetty quintet.

When the North Coast championship run is held on June 13, the girls will have an advantage over the rest of the field as it's being run at the same Nana Glen course.