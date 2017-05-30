20°
News

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

Keagan Elder
| 30th May 2017 6:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of Crown land on the Jetty Foreshores.

"The State Government has commissioned a project control group to develop concept plans for the Jetty Foreshore area," she said.

"This project has been in existence for well over six months."

Cr Townley said the plans included concepts of several buildings to be built up to 10-storeys on the eastern-side of Jordan Esplanade

She said the council had known about the plans for more than six months and had called on the State Government to make them public.

Reader poll

Do you support private development on Crown land at the Jetty Foreshores

View Results

Cr Townley said she would probably face a backlash over the announcement but believed it was "high-time" the wider community was shown these plans to develop public land.

"We've been waiting several months now, and I think it's really not fair on the community. This is public land after all, it does belong to the people."

"So I call on the State Government now to come clean and make the concept plans public and make them available to comment."

Cr Townley said she believed the community was very attached to the Jetty Foreshore area as a recreational space and would be surprised if the community thought the sell-off of public land was a good idea.

She said about 40 people, including some Coffs Harbour business people, knew of the plans.

And the development would almost certainly be for commercial purposes and contained to three options.

 

Coffs Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of the Jetty Foreshores.
Coffs Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of the Jetty Foreshores. Trevor Veale

"What we're looking at is the sell-off or lease of large tracts of public land, coastal foreshore reserve to private enterprise on a scale that has to be significant enough to attract large private investment."

"I think the scale of the development suggests a public-private partnership, a private partner who would bring significant, large amounts of capital to the project."

Cr Townley said the State Government had decided to hold back the concept plans until they had reached a more developed stage.

But she said the plans had been well developed for the past six months and needed to be released on the basis of them being public interest.

 

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser opposes development east of Jordan Esplanade.
Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser opposes development east of Jordan Esplanade. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said Coffs Harbour City Council had breached a confidentiality agreement surrounding the development.

He said the State Government intended to put a document forward to the public by July, which it would continue to do.

Mr Fraser said he opposed any development east of Jordan Esplanade and was assured by the NSW Government it would not happen.

"I will rally against it. If it did, I would cross the floor," Mr Fraser said.

He said he envisioned a development, with a maximum of three-storeys, so not to block the views of pre-existing properties.

"People paid big money for views over there," he said.

Mr Fraser said if development was to reach the maximum height of 10-storeys, it would be north of Marina Dr.

He said the Jetty Foreshores had been ignored for 40 years and it was time for action.

"I'm quite happy to have tourism and private investment so long as it doesn't impede public use."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs harbour city council commercial development crown land jetty foreshores nsw government sally townley

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

COFFS Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of Crown land at the Jetty.

Witchery shop closure follows a worrying trend

MOVING: One of the very few high-end fashion stores available in Coffs Harbour, Witchery, will be closing its doors in August.

One of very few high-end fashion stores closes in troubled area.

Roadworks cause concern for Emerald Beach businesses

OUT OF POCKET: Business owners Kim Robson, Sam Allinson, Wayne Armstrong, David Black and Mick Dalton are concerned about loss of trade due to the road upgrade.

Local shop owners speak up.

Psychologist charged with assaulting young boy

A psychologist has been charged with four counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years, according to NSW Police media.

A Coffs Harbour psychologist allegedly indecently assaulted patient

Local Partners

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

COFFS Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of Crown land at the Jetty.

Cheaper building fees are here to stay

CHEAPER FEES: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted to reduce some building fees.

Fees waived for affordable Coffs housing

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

WITH so much at stake, thank Zeus that Wonder Woman didn’t fall into the same trap as its DC Extended Universe predecessors.

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Captivating water front home at the Jetty!

51 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

As one of only three homes at the Jetty to boast direct water front access and exuding an inviting Palm Springs aura, this 'feel good' home captures an enviable...

Cosmopolitan Jetty living with island, ocean and harbour views!

5/3 Angus McLeod Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Admired for their outstanding architecture the 'boatsheds' is a benchmark property positioned as close to the harbour as you can get! Utilising timber, glass and...

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!