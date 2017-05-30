Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

COFFS Harbour City councillor Sally Townley confirmed the NSW Government was in negotiations over a multi-storey development of Crown land on the Jetty Foreshores.

"The State Government has commissioned a project control group to develop concept plans for the Jetty Foreshore area," she said.

"This project has been in existence for well over six months."

Cr Townley said the plans included concepts of several buildings to be built up to 10-storeys on the eastern-side of Jordan Esplanade

She said the council had known about the plans for more than six months and had called on the State Government to make them public.

Cr Townley said she would probably face a backlash over the announcement but believed it was "high-time" the wider community was shown these plans to develop public land.

"We've been waiting several months now, and I think it's really not fair on the community. This is public land after all, it does belong to the people."

"So I call on the State Government now to come clean and make the concept plans public and make them available to comment."

Cr Townley said she believed the community was very attached to the Jetty Foreshore area as a recreational space and would be surprised if the community thought the sell-off of public land was a good idea.

She said about 40 people, including some Coffs Harbour business people, knew of the plans.

And the development would almost certainly be for commercial purposes and contained to three options.

"What we're looking at is the sell-off or lease of large tracts of public land, coastal foreshore reserve to private enterprise on a scale that has to be significant enough to attract large private investment."

"I think the scale of the development suggests a public-private partnership, a private partner who would bring significant, large amounts of capital to the project."

Cr Townley said the State Government had decided to hold back the concept plans until they had reached a more developed stage.

But she said the plans had been well developed for the past six months and needed to be released on the basis of them being public interest.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said Coffs Harbour City Council had breached a confidentiality agreement surrounding the development.

He said the State Government intended to put a document forward to the public by July, which it would continue to do.

Mr Fraser said he opposed any development east of Jordan Esplanade and was assured by the NSW Government it would not happen.

"I will rally against it. If it did, I would cross the floor," Mr Fraser said.

He said he envisioned a development, with a maximum of three-storeys, so not to block the views of pre-existing properties.

"People paid big money for views over there," he said.

Mr Fraser said if development was to reach the maximum height of 10-storeys, it would be north of Marina Dr.

He said the Jetty Foreshores had been ignored for 40 years and it was time for action.

"I'm quite happy to have tourism and private investment so long as it doesn't impede public use."