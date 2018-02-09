Menu
Login
News

Jetty development plans shelved, work on new vision begins

The railway owned crown land on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.
The railway owned crown land on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores. Keagan Elder

IT HAS been announced today that public consultation will soon begin on a new vision for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser made the announcement this morning and said while there had been previous proposals for the foreshore, these had been shelved, and the community will now be invited to share their views on how the foreshore should be developed.

"I'm delighted to announce that the coming weeks will see the first important step in creating a vision　for the Jetty Foreshore precinct," Mr Fraser said.　　

"It is critical we ensure the community's views are at the heart of any future development plans for Coffs Harbour and the wider region.　

"The foreshore precinct has long been seen as having potential for revitalisation and this is a fantastic opportunity for the community in and around Coffs Harbour to have a say in how that happens.　

"In a first step, the NSW Government will open consultation with the Coffs Harbour community which will ultimately inform a new plan for the entire foreshore."　

Mr Fraser said the consultation process will call initially for community input and submissions online and with face to face sessions starting soon after.　

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight backed the commitment to an open process of consultation.　

"Council has been briefed on the consultation process and has indicated its support for a community-led process," Ms Knight said.　　

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the NSW Government was seeking to make better use of its landholding on the foreshore.　

"This is a great opportunity for both the local community and the region more broadly, and it's something for which I know the Member for Coffs has been a strong and passionate advocate," Mr Barilaro said.　　

"This land should be used to help create an economically sound and a sustainable future for Coffs Harbour, but it's vital that the local community has a say in how that is done and I encourage everyone to get involved," he said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs harbour coffs harbour jetty jetty foreshores

Coffs Coast Advocate
Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

SAMSUNG works with companies to build technology into furniture.

Maintenance works on the Coffs Coast

Maintenance works happening across the Coffs Coast.

EXPERIENCING delays on suburban streets and not sure why?

Booze ban adopted across the coast

Coffs Harbour City Council has adopted an alcohol ban across the city's parks and reserves.

The parks and reserves where alcohol is now banned.

Arterial roads gridlocked south of Coffs Harbour CBD

Live Traffic is advising of heavy traffic conditions in Coffs Harbour this morning due to the Oz Tag State Cup being held in the city.

12,000 extra people in Coffs Harbour has led to peak hour gridlock

Local Partners