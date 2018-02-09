Jetty development plans shelved, work on new vision begins

IT HAS been announced today that public consultation will soon begin on a new vision for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser made the announcement this morning and said while there had been previous proposals for the foreshore, these had been shelved, and the community will now be invited to share their views on how the foreshore should be developed.

"I'm delighted to announce that the coming weeks will see the first important step in creating a vision for the Jetty Foreshore precinct," Mr Fraser said.

"It is critical we ensure the community's views are at the heart of any future development plans for Coffs Harbour and the wider region.

"The foreshore precinct has long been seen as having potential for revitalisation and this is a fantastic opportunity for the community in and around Coffs Harbour to have a say in how that happens.

"In a first step, the NSW Government will open consultation with the Coffs Harbour community which will ultimately inform a new plan for the entire foreshore."

Mr Fraser said the consultation process will call initially for community input and submissions online and with face to face sessions starting soon after.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight backed the commitment to an open process of consultation.

"Council has been briefed on the consultation process and has indicated its support for a community-led process," Ms Knight said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the NSW Government was seeking to make better use of its landholding on the foreshore.

"This is a great opportunity for both the local community and the region more broadly, and it's something for which I know the Member for Coffs has been a strong and passionate advocate," Mr Barilaro said.

"This land should be used to help create an economically sound and a sustainable future for Coffs Harbour, but it's vital that the local community has a say in how that is done and I encourage everyone to get involved," he said.